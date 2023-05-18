Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After spending a few weeks in beta form, Apple TV’s multiview feature is now live for everyone for Major League Soccer matches and Friday Night Baseball games.

As the name implies, multiview lets you watch multiple games at once, all on the same screen. Apple’s implementation isn’t unlike others’ — ESPN has had it for some time now, and YouTube TV rolled it out this spring for the NBA playoffs (and far ahead of the fall’s introduction of NFL Sunday Ticket).

You have the option of watching up to four things at once, and it’s easy enough to rearrange what’s where. You can go for one big game and three smaller windows, or quad things up equally. Some of that will depend on how many games (and select shows) are available at any given time.

There’s also the ability to control audio preferences, such as using the home radio feed for MLS Season Pass, or either home or away radio for Friday Night Baseball.

And just as important — it’s easy enough to get out of multiview with a single click, if you’re ready to let one game take over your full screen.

