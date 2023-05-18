 Skip to main content
Apple TV’s multiview feature now out of beta and live for all

After spending a few weeks in beta form, Apple TV’s multiview feature is now live for everyone for Major League Soccer matches and Friday Night Baseball games.

Apple TV's multiview feature as seen with Friday Night Baseball.
The Apple TV app now has a multiview feature on Apple TV hardware running the tvOS 16.5 beta. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

As the name implies, multiview lets you watch multiple games at once, all on the same screen. Apple’s implementation isn’t unlike others’ — ESPN has had it for some time now, and YouTube TV rolled it out this spring for the NBA playoffs (and far ahead of the fall’s introduction of NFL Sunday Ticket).

You have the option of watching up to four things at once, and it’s easy enough to rearrange what’s where. You can go for one big game and three smaller windows, or quad things up equally. Some of that will depend on how many games (and select shows) are available at any given time.

There’s also the ability to control audio preferences, such as using the home radio feed for MLS Season Pass, or either home or away radio for Friday Night Baseball.

And just as important — it’s easy enough to get out of multiview with a single click, if you’re ready to let one game take over your full screen.

Apple TV — the hardware, that is, and not the app — is our top pick for the best streaming device. (Especially now that its price is more in line with less powerful competitors.) It’s a no-brainer for those in the Apple ecosystem, and it has all the apps you need for a full streaming experience. It also has a decent stable of games, and other utilities that extend its usefulness beyond the traditional entertainment space.

