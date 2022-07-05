 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Gaming
  4. News

Both gamers and audiophiles will want Asus’ latest dual-mode earbuds

Andy Boxall
By

To go along with the new Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro smartphones, Asus has a new pair of wireless headphones made especially for gaming. Except they’re not only wireless, as inside the box is a cable that attaches to the earbuds and adds a quad DAC, giving you the option of how to listen. Called the Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds, they’re designed to appeal to anyone who wants gaming prowess, convenience, and audiophile quality.

Asus ROG Cetra earbuds with case and optional cable.

Audiophile quality, from wireless earbuds? Yes. The ROG Cetra uses a pair of 10mm drivers and supports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound platform with AptX Lossless for 24-bit, 96kHz CD-quality audio, making it one of the first to arrive with this combination, alongside the NuraTrue Pro headphones. Not enough for you? That’s where the cable comes in. Switch from the Bluetooth connection to the included USB Type-C cable, and it adds an ESS 9280 Quad DAC, which Asus also uses in its ROG Fusion II 300 USB headset, ready to deliver great audio without any lag.

On the subject of lag, Asus claims if you pair the ROG Cetra with the ROG Phone 6 or ROG Phone 6 Pro the latency is reduced to 45ms, making them ideal for gaming. In wired mode, there’s a noise-canceling microphone designed to isolate your voice even in windy conditions, plus there’s Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) when connected with Bluetooth. Asus has added several special modes including one that copes better with wind noise. Other features include touch controls and access to your phone’s voice assistant, plus an IPX4 splash-resistant rating so they can be used in the rain and will resist sweat.

Asus states the battery will last for seven hours or a total of 21 hours without ANC, or four-and-a-half hours or 13 hours with the ANC switched on. The case has a 10-minute fast charge feature that adds one-and-a-half hours of headphone use.

Asus ROG Cetra earbuds with case.

The Republic of Gamers branding leaves no doubt the ROG Cetra have been designed with the gamer in mind, but the audio tech inside means they could also appeal to anyone with a preference for great sounding audio too. They join several other gaming-focused accessories made to enhance the ROG Phone 6, including the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con-like Kunai 3 controller.

Asus has announced the ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro but it has not provided a final price at the time of writing or given an exact release date. Instead, it says the headphones will be released around September or October this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Best Prime Day iPad deals 2022: All the early deals

Prime Day 2021 iPad Deals

Best Prime Day Deals 2022: More early deals just landed

Prime Day Deals 2021.

Best 4th of July sales still available — save on TVs, Apple and more

Open boxes revealing a range of tech purchases including a camera, tablet, smart speaker, laptop, headphones and more.

New Apple patent dreams of iPhones working just fine underwater

iphone falling in a puddle

Stranger things are happening in Paper Girls’ new trailer

The cast of Paper Girls.

Thor: Love and Thunder review: Marvel’s latest is no Ragnarok

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth pose as Thors in Thor: Love and Thunder..

Intel Raptor Lake-S specs leak, but one key detail is missing

Intel Raptor Lake chip shown in a rendered image.

AstraLocker ransomware dev has change of heart, shuts down

faceless hacker in a black hoody

Why now is the worst time to build a PC in nearly 8 years

High performance and custom MSI computer building.

ESO High Isle: How to play Tales of Tribute

Tales of Tribute cards on a table.

GPD Win Max 2 is the handheld gaming laptop you’ve been waiting for

A small GPD Win Max 2 laptop being held by two hands while playing a game with a Viking on the screen

The best shows on Disney+ right now (July 2022)

Big Hero 6's Baymax returns in a new series.