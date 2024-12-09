 Skip to main content
Shop Audien Hearing for the 12 Days of Christmas Sale

Good Deal Audien Hearing ATOM OTC hearing aids
Audien Hearing

Have a little difficulty hearing in crowded spaces? Did you know you can get your hands on OTC hearing aids — over-the-counter hearing aids? You don’t need a prescription and they’re not inordinately expensive, making better hearing more affordable and accessible for everyone. Just to show you I’m not crazy, Audien’s most affordable pair — the ATOM 2 — is only $189 at full price. In comparison, the ATOM PRO 2 is just $100 more, $289 at full price. However, during the 12 Days of Christmas sale, you can sign up with your email to Audien’s newsletter and get up to $200 off.

Why shop Audien’s 12 Days of Christmas Sale on OTC hearing aids?

Look, I’m not going to beat around the bush. What makes this sale so awesome is that you can save big, after sharing your email address with Audien, of course. You can get high-quality OTC earbuds for cheap, whether for yourself or someone else. They do make a really great gift for someone who has trouble hearing.

Give the gift of hearing this holiday season. It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Don’t forget, that Audien did appear in our guide covering the best over-the-counter hearing aids.

Audien OTC hearing aids are varied:

  • Atom 2 (in-ear): Most Affordable ($189)
  • Atom Pro 2 (in-ear): Most Popular ($289)
  • Ion (behind the ear): Most Powerful ($489)
  • Ion Pro (behind the ear): App Controlled ($689)

Every model offers multiple listening modes, adheres to varying hearing loss levels, and offers extended battery life — up to 24 hours. Optional features like a portable charging case, UV cleaning, and background noise cancelation are available in some of the more expensive options. Be sure to review the features of each so you choose the right one.

New offers will also be available throughout the event, so be sure to check back regularly to see what kind of discounts you can score. Everyone deserves the joy of hearing during the holidays. Now’s our chance to make sure that happens.

Topics
