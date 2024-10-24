 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Audio-Technica’s new audiophile open-back headphones hit a sub-$1,000 price

By
Audio-Technica ATH-ADX3000 Open-Air Dynamic Headphones.
Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica (A-T) says its new ATH-ADX3000 open-back headphones use the same driver technology found in its flagship $1,999 ATH-ADX5000 model, but they have a far lower price. The ATH-ADX3000 are available for $999, starting October 24.

A-T says that the ATH-ADX3000 Open-Air Dynamic Headphones bring true high-end sound quality and natural, spacious audio thanks to the company’s most advanced driver technology.

Audio-Technica ATH-ADX3000 Open-Air Dynamic Headphones.
Audio-Technica

The core of the ADX3000 are a set of massive, 58mm tungsten-coated diaphragms with a pure iron magnetic circuit, voice coil, and aluminum housing. All four elements are combined in a single integrated driver unit. The diaphragm is extremely lightweight and responsive, according to A-T, and the pure iron magnet enables exceptional dynamic range and high efficiency. The company promises that this driver — which was designed by in-house engineers and manufactured and hand-assembled in Audio-Technica’s Machida, Japan factory — creates an optimum structure that offers superb clarity and stereo imaging, with articulate bass, a smooth midrange, and detailed, extended high frequencies.

Audio-Technica ATH-ADX3000 Open-Air Dynamic Headphones.
Audio-Technica

A-T’s Core Mount Technology is used to position the driver’s voice coil in the middle of its housing. This ensures that the acoustic space is balanced in both the front and the back of the driver. “Our engineers worked hard to achieve a frequency response that is not easy to obtain by using only natural air flow,” Audio-Technica lead engineer Hiromichi Ozawa said in a press release. “Our expertise in driver technology influenced our approach to open-back headphones, and enabled us to ensure that the driver diaphragm moves with the purest motion possible.”

Recommended Videos

The claimed frequency response in question is an impressive 5Hz-45kHz, which goes even beyond the requirements of the Japan Audio Society’s hi-res audio certification. With a 50-ohm impedance, the ADX3000 should be easy to drive, even without a dedicated headphone amp. Maximum input power is pegged at 700 milliwatts, and A-T says the sensitivity is 98 dB/mW.

Audio-Technica ATH-ADX3000 Open-Air Dynamic Headphones.
Audio-Technica

With a frame made from magnesium alloy and weighing just 9.8 ounces, the ADX3000 are very light. They come with a detachable, 9.8-foot cable with A-T’s proprietary A2DC connectors at the headphones end and a 1/4-inch gold-plated stereo plug for source devices. Both the cans and cable arrive inside an aluminum storage and travel case, which should offer excellent protection for your investment.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
The Sound Burger is back. Audio-Technica revives its vinyl Walkman for a new generation
Audio-Technica AT-SB2022 Sound Burger portable turntable.

Update, November 8: Well that was fast. Quicker than you can say "I'd like fries with that," the newly revived Sound Burger has completely sold out. In less than a week, Audio-Technica received orders for its entire 7,000-unit run of the retro record player. Digital Trends will update this post if the company decides to reward people's enthusiasm with a new release of inventory.

If you're old enough to remember the birth of the first portable cassette players, you might also remember Audio-Technica's AT727/770, a quirky portable record player that was better known by its other name, the Sound Burger. It hasn't been made in decades, but that's about to change: Audio-Technica (A-T) is bringing the Sound Burger back in all of its retro glory as a $199 limited edition model, to celebrate the Japanese audio brand's 60th anniversary.

Read more
Audio-Technica is celebrating its 60th birthday with a $9,000 phono cartridge
Audio-Technica AT-MC2022 60th anniversary phono cartridge.

I don't spend much time listening to vinyl, but if I did, I think I would be pretty psyched if someone gave me a $9,000 phono cartridge for my birthday. And, as luck would have it, that's now a (very limited) option for those of you with cash to spare. Audio-Technica has created a very small batch of these insanely expensive cartridges that feature a lab-grown diamond on the tip of the stylus.

Everything about the AT-MC2022 moving-coil stereo cartridge reads like an exclusive collector's item. The gold-tone finish is actually a handcrafted ion plating, for high durability and that amazing mirror-like sheen. The integrated stylus and 0.22 mm cantilever is formed from a single lab-grown diamond that was created using a chemical vapor deposition process, and the body is constructed of titanium and aluminum with an elastomer undercover.

Read more
Monoprice’s Monolith headphones based on exotic AMT tech cost just $1,000
Monoprice Monolith AMT headphones.

Monoprice, the online seller best known for its superlow prices on audio and video staple accessories like HDMI cables and connectors, has been slowly edging into the enthusiast end of the market with its Monolith brand of high-performance gear. Monolith speakers, subwoofers, amplifiers, and headphones all follow the tried-and-true Monoprice formula of taking established technology and then producing it a much lower prices than the big brands. But now, the company has its sights set on something completely different, with the just-announced $1,000 Monolith AMT, a set of wired headphones that use Air Motion Transformer (AMT) drivers.

Monolith's previous headphone models have incorporated dynamic drivers or planar magnetic drivers in both open and closed designs. And while planar magnetic drivers aren't popular with casual listening audiences, they've been used on a wide variety of audiophile-grade headphones from companies like Beyerdynamic, Focal, Sennheiser, Audeze, and more.

Read more