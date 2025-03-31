 Skip to main content
Audio-Technica’s new open-back headphones are surprisingly affordable

Audio-Technica ATH-R30x wired open-back headphones.
Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica (A-T) has broken a barrier on the price of studio-quality open-back wired headphones with its new ATH-R30x. At just $99, the new cans are more affordable than similar models from brands like Sennheiser and Beyerdynamic, giving creators and music fans alike an easier-on-the-wallet way to enjoy the benefits of open-back listening. You can buy them right now from Audio-Technica or Amazon.com.

Audio-Technica ATH-R30x wired open-back headphones.
Audio-Technica

Open-back headphones are prized for their natural sound reproduction, increased spatial presentation, and overall comfort. Unlike closed-back cans, they let air travel freely in and out of the earcups. This often translates into the sensation that the sound source is out in the room as opposed to inside your head — especially helpful for spatial audio listening. On the other hand, it also means you can hear your surroundings, so quiet locations are much better suited to open-back listening.

The ATH-R30x use a set of 40mm dynamic drivers, which A-T says are engineered to “eliminate internal resonances and provide extremely quick transient response to deliver an authentic open-air experience with minimal distortion.”

Audio-Technica ATH-R30x wired open-back headphones.
Audio-Technica

The company credits the use of high-efficiency magnets and a pure alloy magnetic circuit design in reducing distortion.

The full specs look good. A-T claims a frequency response of 15 – 25,000 Hz, a 92 dB sensitivity, and a 36-ohm impedance, which should make them very easy to drive without a dedicated headphone amplifier.

A-T’s line of closed-back wired monitors like the ATH-M Series are ubiquitous in studio environments, but the R30x may prove more comfortable for longer sessions thanks to their wider, adjustable headpad. The earpads are made of velour and can be replaced when they wear out. They’re also lighter: the R30x weigh just 7.4 ounces versus the $99 ATH-M40x at 8.5 ounces.

At this price, you won’t get a travel case, but A-T does include a screw-on 6.3 mm (1/4-inch) adapter so you can use the hard-wired 3.5mm cable with a variety of audio sources.

Right now, the best open-back alternative to the ATH-R30x is Grado’s SR-60x, which also sells for $99.

