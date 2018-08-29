Digital Trends
Home Theater

Audio-Technica’s first true wireless in-ears lead exciting new announcements

Andy Boxall
By

Audio-Technica has announced a strong line-up of new headphones at the IFA 2018 technology show, with a focus on Bluetooth connectivity. It’s a wide variety of Bluetooth products too, most notably including Audio-Techica’s first leap into the world of true wireless earbuds — and not just with one pair either. Here are all the new products, and what you need to know.

Audio-Technica ATH-CKR7TW

audio technica ifa 2018 news ath ckr7tw case

Unsure of who best to aim its true wireless headphones at, Audio-Technica has decided one-size does not fit all, creating two different pairs. The CKR7TW are for everyday wear, with a larger battery for longer use, and some impressive technology inside. Each bud has an 11mm, diamond-like carbon coated driver, which is isolated from the electrical components to minimize the possibility of interference.

The battery will provide an impressive (for the segment) six hours of listening, and the case will add another nine hours — that’s one-and-a-half additional charges (we would have liked to see more there). Bluetooth 5.0 helps here by reducing battery consumption and increasing the amount of range. Audio-Technica will release a new iOS and Android app to manage these headphones and others, and supported codecs include AptX, and AAC.

We’ve yet to try these on, but like the simple design and use of the Audio-Technica logo, and given the company’s previous Bluetooth headphones, we expect they will sound great. They will come in either black and grey color schemes.

Audio-Technica ATH-Sport7TW

audio technica ifa 2018 news ath sport7tw

The Sport7TW are more suited to use while at the gym or out running, due to an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance, and an audio passthrough feature to keep you in touch with your surroundings. This feature is easily activated with a tap of the left earbud.

They’re smaller than the CKR7TW’s, and this affects the size of the battery. The sport models only last three-and-a-half hours on a single charge, but the case will add an additional 14 hours total use. Helpfully, there is a fast charge system where just 10 minutes plugged in will return 45 minutes use: Perfect for a run or gym visit. A pair of 5.8mm drivers provide the sound, and they fit into your ears using silicone tips, Comply sport ear tips, or special new Freebit ear fins for a secure fit.

Both sets will be released in the autumn, with the CKRTW’s costing $250/230 British pounds, and the Sport7TW’s costing $200/180 British pounds.

Audio-Technica ATH-SR50BT

1 of 5
ath-sr50bt colors
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-sr50bt buttons
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-sr50bt colors
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
audio technica ifa 2018 news ath sr50bt 2
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-sr50bt lifestyle
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The technology inside the new ATH-SR50BT makes them tempting. These Bluetooth over-ear headphones are managed using the new Connect iOS and Android app, where a noise reduction mode and hear-through setting can be activated and tuned. The headphones sync over Bluetooth 5.0 for better battery lifetime and longer range. A pair of 45mm drivers deliver the sound, and the battery lasts for an excellent 28 hours.

This long battery life, paired with an ability to fold the headphones flat, makes them great for travel. A 3.5mm headphone cable keeps them going even after the battery runs out, and you also get a carry case included in the $200/180 British pound price. They will go on sale in autumn, and come in black or brown-grey.

Audio-Technica ATH SR30BT

1 of 5
ath-sr30bt cup detail
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-sr30bt colors
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-sr30bt buttons
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-sr30bt folded
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-sr30bt lifestyle
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The headline feature here is an amazing 70-hour battery life. That’s right, if you spend two hours listening to music each day, you’ll only have to charge these Bluetooth headphones up once a month. Sound comes through a pair of specially designed 40mm drivers — Audio-Technica doesn’t tend to reuse components, ensuring the sound is exactly right for the product design, a serious benefit at this price.

These come in either grey, black, blue, or pink, each of which is a pale shade rather than an in-your-face color. Like the SR50BT they connect with Bluetooth 5.0, and come with a carry case. The price is a very reasonable at $100/100 British pounds. We wore a pair of prototype SR30BT, and found them very comfortable.

Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7b

1 of 6
ath-msr7b full
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-msr7b plugged in
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-msr7b port
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-msr7b front
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-msr7b close
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
ath-msr7b angle
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

New for 2018, Audio-Technica has introduced an updated version of the popular ATH-MSR7 wired headphones, specially made for high-resolution music listening. The company’s excellent True Motion Drivers are inside, measuring 45mm, and with a diaphragm made from that same diamond-like carbon coating mentioned above.

The design repeats the original ATH-MSR7s, but also re-use Audio-Technica’s Dual-layer Air Control technology, with acoustic resistors for the best clarity possible. The ear cups and headband are covered in memory foam and leather. Available in brown with red accents, and black with blue accents. Seeing a pair of prototypes confirmed how little they have visually changed, but reminded us of just how well the color scheme and design work.

Audio-Technica has upgraded the 3.5mm jacks on the cups to A2DC connectors, which lead to a regular 3.5mm jack, a 4.4mm balanced cable, or an optional 2.5mm balanced headphone jack. It’s aiming these headphones at those with high-performance music players, which have the connections to make the most out of their sound quality.

Out in autumn, the ATH-MSR7b headphones will cost $250/220 British pounds.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

PlayStation Vue: The master guide to Sony's internet TV service
Astell & Kern’s new A&futura SE100
Home Theater

Astell & Kern’s new A&futura SE100 hi-res player looks funny, sounds fantastic

Astell & Kern continues to outdo itself, this time with its middle-range player, the A&future SE100. The device with the funny name (and the funny design) is all business when it comes to sound, offering stunningly accurate performance for…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
the shape of water
Home Theater

What’s new on HBO (September 2018)

Whether you're a cable lifer or a staunch cord cutter, there's never been a better time to get down with premium TV. Follow us to find out what's new on HBO each month. September 2018 brings Miss Sherlock season 1 and The Shape of Water.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol
Best Vinyl Setups
Home Theater

Listen up: These are the three best vinyl setups, from budget to bougie

From simple and affordable to sleek and swanky, these incredible vinyl setups allow you to listen to your favorite records with outstanding fidelity and take your collection to the next level.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Get loud with the best outdoor speakers to rock your party in any weather

From rugged, solar-powered backwoods listening companions to floating pool party jam boxes, the best outdoor speakers partner with your lifestyle to let you listen to your favorite tunes wherever you go.
Posted By Parker Hall
ifa 2017 front entrance
Home Theater

8K TV, A.I. everything, and more trends we expect to see at IFA 2018

Europe's biggest technology show is just around the corner, and this is a year you will not want to miss. We've rounded up the trends and secrets you need to know ahead of the show's launch later this week.
Posted By Caleb Denison
SAMSUNG-Q9FN
Home Theater

2018 TVs from Samsung, Panasonic are getting HDR10+ via firmware updates

A firmware update released for 2018 TVs from Samsung and Panasonic adds support for the HDR10+ standard, which brings HDR10 closer to Dolby Vision by adding support for dynamic metadata to each frame.
Posted By Kris Wouk
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple September 2018 Event Coverage

Apple’s annual September event is coming up, though no date, time, and location have been announced just yet. What can we expect? New iPhone devices, starting with the iPhone X Plus, a refreshed iPhone X, and perhaps a smaller model…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
riva audio stadium concert pricing availability feature
Home Theater

Riva Audio’s Concert and Stadium are smart speakers with an emphasis on sound

When we've gotten our hands on speakers from Riva Audio in the past, we've been impressed, so we expect that to remain the case with the company's new smart speakers, the Concert and Stadium.
Posted By Kris Wouk
How to place and set up a subwoofer
Home Theater

Setting up a subwoofer can be frustrating, but it doesn't have to be

Integrating a subwoofer into your home theater or stereo drastically improves sound quality, but it can be a real pain. Check out our how-to guide for tips on getting the best possible bass response from your subwoofer.
Posted By Caleb Denison
bose home speaker 500 soundbar 700
Home Theater

Bose one-ups Apple, Amazon with a $400 smart speaker, two new soundbars

Bose has launched three new smart speaker devices, including a pricey, Alexa-enabled smart speaker and two smart soundbars to its lineup, chasing Sonos into the world of assistant-integrated whole-home audio.
Posted By Parker Hall
best free tv shows on youtube marvelous mrs feat
Movies & TV

The 7 best TV episodes you can watch on YouTube for free

TV networks have made a habit of putting episodes from popular series on YouTube for free. From premium platforms like Amazon Video to experimental newcomers like Viceland, we've compiled a few of the best episodes available on YouTube.
Posted By Rick Marshall
TV wall mount
Home Theater

Find the perfect TV wall mount to class up your living room

Mounting a TV is not hard, you just need to know what to look for. Thin TV panels look great on the wall and save space, too. In this buying guide, we cover what you need to consider to find the perfect TV wall mount.
Posted By Caleb Denison
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue: The master guide to Sony’s internet TV service

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata