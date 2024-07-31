Audio-Technica is one of the first brands that many newcomers to the world of vinyl turn to when it comes to getting a first turntable. Today the company has added a new budget-friendly, entry-level option to its lineup: the $200 AT-LP70X that builds on the popularity of its stalwart LP60X but adds a few key upgrades.

The AT-LP70X, and its Bluetooth-enabled sibling the $250 LP70XBT, are fully automatic, belt-driven turntables that are pretty much ready to play right out of the box. They feature pre-mounted, factory-configured tonearms and cartridges, meaning that all you have to do is connect the provided RCA cables to your chosen speakers or audio output, put on a record, press the auto-start button, and off you go. The AT-LPX70 and LP70XBT are switchable between 7- and 12-inch records with the auto-play feature, and both play at 33 1.3 and 44RPM speeds.

Additionally, both new turntables include a built-in, switchable phono preamp that allows connection to your chosen audio source, be that a set of powered speakers (like the also newly released Audio-Technica AT-SP3X powered bookshelf speakers), AV receiver, or integrated amp, regardless of whether it has a dedicated phono input or an AUX input. And if users opt for the Bluetooth model, it can be easily paired with a set of Bluetooth speakers or headphones with high-quality audio by way of its support for the aptX Adaptive codec (when paired with aptX Adaptive compatible products).

What sets the LP70X turntables apart from their popular LP60X sibling is the addition of the higher-quality, conical, Moving Magnet VM95C cartridge that Audio-Technica says offers “excellent channel separation and low distortion for outstanding tonal quality.” But further setting it apart from the LP60X is that this new cartridge allows for upgrading the stylus with any of the offerings from AT’s VM95 Series range for when and if vinyl newbies want to upgrade or experiment with other sounding styli.

Additionally, the LP70X turntables feature a new J-shaped tonearm to help reduce tracking errors, a new three-piece, anti-resonance chassis to help reduce resonance for even quieter playback, and an upgrade from the LP60X’s 3.5mm-to-RCA cables to a true dual RCA-to-RCA cable with a ground wire (and grounding post on the turntable’s body) to help reduce hum.

The LP70x and LP70xBT go for $200 and $250, respectively, and are both available in Black/Gray, Black/Bronze, and White/Silver color options. Both models are available now and will be available at major retailers and on the Audio-Technica website.