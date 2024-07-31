Audio-Technica (A-T) has just launched a new set of powered bookshelf speakers that pair perfectly with the company’s new affordable, entry-level turntables. The AT-SP3X feature wired and wireless connections, and are priced at $199. You can buy them starting July 31 on Amazon or directly from Audio-Technica.

Unlike some other powered speakers, the AT-SP3X have a built-in preamp, making turntable connections easy — you won’t need a separate phono preamp. This makes the speakers an affordable companion to Audio-Technica’s AT-LP70X turntable series, eliminating the need for an external receiver or amplifier.

Other analog sources can be connected to the speakers’ stereo RCA jacks, but there’s also a Bluetooth connection with Multipoint support for streaming music from smartphones or computers. If you want to create a wired connection from your computer to the SP3X, you’ll need either a 3.5mm-to-RCA patch cord for your computer’s headphone output, or, for a higher-quality audio signal, you could add an external USB-based DAC/amp and run the patch cord from the DAC to the speakers.

Recommended Videos

Each speaker uses a 3-inch woofer and a 1.1-inch tweeter that A-T says have been specifically tuned by a built-in DSP to produce powerful, well-balanced sound for music, movies, and more. Combined power is rated at 30 watts.

Operation is very straightforward — around the side of the primary speaker is a power button with LED indicator and volume control knob.

The speakers come with an AC adapter with three swappable international plug adapters and a 6.6-foot length of speaker cable for connecting the left and right speakers.

What you don’t get with the AT-SP3X are the angled speaker stands shown in the included images. We’ve reached out to Audio-Technica to find out where you can get them and how much they cost.