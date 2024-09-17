 Skip to main content
The Beats Fit Pro true wireless earbuds are $159 today, normally $200

Beats Fit Pro.
There’s no shortage of options out there if you’re on the hunt for true wireless earbuds deals, but we highly recommend going for the Beats Fit Pro. Amazon is selling them for $159, following a 20% discount from their original price of $200. We’re not sure how long you’ve got to take advantage of the $41 in savings, but since this is a limited-time offer, you should act like today’s the last day. Proceed with your purchase of these wireless earbuds as soon as you can if you want to make sure that you buy them for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds

In our review of the Beats Fit Pro, we described them as Beats’ best earbuds so far for several reasons. Their most unique feature are their wingtips that protrude from the wireless earbuds and curl inward towards your ear. You’ll wear the Beats Fit Pro by pushing them into your ear canal and then making a slight rotation to anchor them in your ears. Because the wingtips are made of super-soft silicone rubber, they’re comfortable to wear for long periods of time, allowing you to maximize their battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours if you include the power from their charging case.

The Beats Fit Pro will be stable in your ears, so you can wear them during your workouts. You won’t have to worry about getting them damaged as they come with an IPX4 rating for resistance against water and sweat. The wireless earbuds also offer active noise cancellation and a Transparency Mode, for when you want to tune out the environment or you prefer to hear what’s going on around you while playing your music, and they also support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for an immersive listening experience.

There’s a lot of reasons to love the Beats Fit Pro, and Amazon just gave us another one — a $41 discount that pulls their price down from $200 to only $159. This is a limited-time deal though, and considering the popularity of the Beats brand, we think the stocks that are up for sale will sell out quickly. If you’re planning to get new wireless earbuds and you think the Beats Fit Pro are a great match for you in terms of budget and features, then you should complete your transaction to buy them immediately to secure the 20% price cut.

