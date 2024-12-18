Powerbeats Pro earbuds have a $70 discount, but act fast!

We’re getting closer to Christmas, which means we’re going to start seeing a lot more markdowns on popular tech items like wireless earbuds and headphones. As a matter of fact, we came across this fantastic offer on some Beats buds earlier today: Right now, when you purchase the Beats PowerBeats Pro TWS Earbuds through Best Buy, you’ll only pay $130. At full price, this model sells for $200.

We tested the Powerbeats Pro last fall, and reviewer Ryan Waniata praised the Pro for its top-shelf battery life, water resistance, and excellent sound quality.

Why you should buy the Powerbeats Pro

It’s hard to beat the comfort and stability you’ll get from a pair of earbuds with silicone ear hooks. That’s precisely what you get with the Beats Powerbeats Pro, a set of fitness buds with an IPX4 ingress protection rating and H1 integration with your Apple devices, making for seamless switching between all your devices signed in with the same Apple ID. Not only will you not have to worry about these bad boys popping out of your ears, but the responsive touch controls feel intuitive to use, even when you’re mid-jog.

Those looking to cancel out distracting sounds will be better served by TWS buds or headphones with built-in ANC, but the Powerbeats Pro still manage to deaden some unwanted noise with the ear tip seal. And on a full charge, you can expect the Powerbeats Pro to last for just over 11 hours, with an extra 11 playback hours provided by a topped-off charging case.

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to stick around, but this is definitely one of the greatest Best Buy deals we’ve seen today. Take $70 off the Beats Powerbeats Pro when you purchase through Best Buy, and be sure to take a look at our list of the best Beats headphones deals and best headphone deals, too!