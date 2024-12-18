 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Powerbeats Pro earbuds have a $70 discount, but act fast!

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends A person holding the Beats Powerbeats Pro.
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

We’re getting closer to Christmas, which means we’re going to start seeing a lot more markdowns on popular tech items like wireless earbuds and headphones. As a matter of fact, we came across this fantastic offer on some Beats buds earlier today: Right now, when you purchase the Beats PowerBeats Pro TWS Earbuds through Best Buy, you’ll only pay $130. At full price, this model sells for $200.

We tested the Powerbeats Pro last fall, and reviewer Ryan Waniata praised the Pro for its top-shelf battery life, water resistance, and excellent sound quality.

Why you should buy the Powerbeats Pro

It’s hard to beat the comfort and stability you’ll get from a pair of earbuds with silicone ear hooks. That’s precisely what you get with the Beats Powerbeats Pro, a set of fitness buds with an IPX4 ingress protection rating and H1 integration with your Apple devices, making for seamless switching between all your devices signed in with the same Apple ID. Not only will you not have to worry about these bad boys popping out of your ears, but the responsive touch controls feel intuitive to use, even when you’re mid-jog.

Related

Those looking to cancel out distracting sounds will be better served by TWS buds or headphones with built-in ANC, but the Powerbeats Pro still manage to deaden some unwanted noise with the ear tip seal. And on a full charge, you can expect the Powerbeats Pro to last for just over 11 hours, with an extra 11 playback hours provided by a topped-off charging case.

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to stick around, but this is definitely one of the greatest Best Buy deals we’ve seen today. Take $70 off the Beats Powerbeats Pro when you purchase through Best Buy, and be sure to take a look at our list of the best Beats headphones deals and best headphone deals, too!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds are $70 off today
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy deals aren't only focused on smartphones, as they also include discounts on wireless earbuds. Here's one if you're interested -- the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for only $160, following a $70 discount from Samsung on their original price of $230. There's no telling how much time is remaining before you miss this chance at savings though, so if you want to get these true wireless earbuds for much cheaper than usual, we highly recommend completing your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are wireless earbuds that offer studio-quality sound and active noise cancellation, which is automatically turned off when your voice is detected to activate conversation mode so you can hear the other person's voice clearer. Travelers will love their ability to listen to real-time translations through a Samsung Galaxy phone, and Smart Things Find will help you locate the wireless earbuds if you misplace them. With ANC activated, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of 20 hours with their charging case.

Read more
It’s not even close: Sennheiser soundbars, headphones, and earbuds win the Prime Day discount award
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in charging case.

Every Amazon Prime Day, I go in search of best discounts on audio and video products. I have a very strict rule when I go hunting: I'm looking for the best deals on products I have personally reviewed or that my fellow Digital Trends' colleagues have reviewed. And those products need to have scored at least an 8 out of 10 on our rating scale and earned one of our awards (Recommended Product/Editor's Choice).

This year, for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, I struck gold. I didn't find just one worthy deal, I found three (well, four but I'll get to that in a moment) and they're all from Sennheiser. If you follow tech sites like Digital Trends, you know that Sennheiser has a sterling reputation for audio products that sound fantastic. Right now, the company's best soundbar, wireless headphones, and wireless earbuds are at some of their lowest historical prices, with discounts of up to 53%, making them the best audio deals I've been able to find.

Read more
These Jabra Elite Prime Big Deal Days offers have us excited to listen to tunes
Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 connected to an airplane seatback entertainment system.

You might be sick of hearing about them already, or maybe you're even more excited, in either case, there are a ton of Prime Big Deal Days discounts dropping. As part of the event, we've spotted a few excellent Jabra Elite deals on true wireless earbuds. These are sporty, feature-rich headphones that you can wear while active, while chillin', or while listening to whatever you prefer, from podcasts to loud tunes. We couldn't pass up the opportunity to share the offers with these prices, either.

 
Top Pick: Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 -- $170, was $250

Read more