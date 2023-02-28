 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you don’t mind this color, you can save $50 on Powerbeats Pro

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds in glacier blue.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are high-performance wireless earbuds that are perfect for listening to music while working out. They’re originally priced at $200, but if you’re fine with their glacier blue color option, you can get them for just $150 from Woot. That’s $50 in savings, but you need to finalize the purchase right now because there’s not much time left on the offer.

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are designed to stay in your ears even during the most strenuous exercises and physical activities. The adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks will not only keep them in place, but they’ll also provide comfort even if you wear them for 9 hours — the maximum battery life of the wireless earbuds. If you include their charging case, the Beats Powerbeats Pro have enough juice to last more than 24 hours, in case you’re too busy with your training. In case your outdoor and there’s sudden rainfall, or if you perspire a lot, you don’t have to worry about the wireless earbuds getting damaged because they have an IPX4 rating on water resistance.

Inside the Beats Powerbeats Pro is Apple’s H1 headphone chip, which enables quick and easy pairing with iPhones just by opening the case and holding it near. The H1 chip also allows iPhone owners to call Apple’s digital assistant Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.” However, they’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices, also with near-instant pairing with an Android-powered smartphone or tablet. For your convenience, each earbud offers volume and playback controls, whatever you’re watching or listening to automatically plays or pauses when you put in or take out the Beats Powerbeats Pro from your ears.

Related

Not all headphone deals are appropriate workout companions like the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds. They’re even more tempting for fitness enthusiasts because they’re available for just $150 from Woot, following a $50 discount on their sticker price of $200. The reduced price only applies to the Beats Powerbeats Pro in glacier blue though, and if that’s fine for you, you’ll want to buy the wireless earbuds immediately because the offer will expire very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amazon’s $99 AirPods deal is back — but it won’t last long
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 23, 2023
AirPods 2 Charging Case.

One of the cheapest AirPods deals has returned with Amazon stocking the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) for $99 instead of $159, thereby saving you $60. An unmissable offer if you want to grab some AirPods without spending a fortune, we can't see the deal sticking around for long. Constantly in demand, if you know the AirPods are for you, hit the buy button now before you miss out again. Got a moment? Read on while we tell you all about why these are a bargain.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) may be aging tech by now with the 3rd generation model available, but as they were once some of the best wireless earbuds around, they're still worth checking out. They offer good sound quality, an easy-to-fit design, and a lot of simplicity behind regular use.

Read more
Flash deal drops the price of this 65-inch 4K TV down to $400
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 22, 2023
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is already a steal for its original price of $430, so it's an even better purchase with Best Buy's $30 discount that drops its price to $400. This is a highly recommended offer for shoppers searching for TV deals, but there's a big chance that you'll miss out if you put off your purchase until tomorrow. If you think this TV is perfect for you, then there's no reason to hold yourself back.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV
TCL secured a spot in our list of the best TV brands because of the amazing value that its products provide, and that doesn't change with the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. You'll enjoy sharp details and realistic colors when you're watching shows and movies because it offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with advanced 4K upscaling, HD content will be enhanced to near 4K quality. The TV also supports High Dynamic Range, which makes the elements on the screen look even more lifelike. You'll feel like you're sitting in the theaters because of the TV's 65-inch display, though you have to make sure that it will fit where you're planning to place it by checking out our guide on what size TV to buy.

Read more
Get this 50-inch 4K TV for only $270 for a limited time
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 21, 2023
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.

The price of TVs has dramatically dropped over the past ten years. Imagine getting a 50-inch TV for only $270 back when TVs has massive tubes behind them -- and those weren't even close to 4K! Right now Best Buy has the 50-inch TCL 4-Series for only $270 after a $30 discount. Grab it before this limited-time deal is over.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV
TCL propelled itself into our list of the best TV brands by launching products with affordable prices and the latest features, which create amazing value for its customers. This continues with the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range on its 50-inch display for a viewing experience with intense brightness and vivid colors -- it will be like the cinema inside the confines of your own home. The 4K TV comes with three HDMI inputs, including 1 eARC that will let you easily sync audio and video sources for high-quality sound, and narrow bezels surrounding its screen to immerse you in whatever you'll be watching.

Read more