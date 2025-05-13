The Beats Studio Buds+ are only $100 this week — 41% off!

Wireless earbuds are all the rage in 2025, and we here at Digital Trends are always on the lookout for the best deals on these class-leading in-ear pairs. And this week, the spotlight goes to the incredible Beats Studio Buds+. Right now, you’ll be able to score these fantastic buds for only $100, which is a $70 markdown from its original $170 price.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds+

We tested the Beats Studio Buds+ back in 2023, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “Solid improvements make the Buds+ worth the extra $20.”

The Beats Studio Buds+ are the kind of noise-canceling earbuds you’ll be proud to call your everyday wear. With an IPX4 rating for moisture resistance, the Studio Buds+ are the perfect audio accessory to take to the gym or on an outdoor run. One of our big takeaways when we tested these buds was how comfortable they are for long wear sessions.

Out of the box, the Studio Buds+ sound full and balanced, but there’s a little extra low-end to bring home that iconic Beats bass! While we wish the Beats app had one or two audio presets to switch between, we think most folks will be pleased with the default sound. We were also impressed by how effectively these buds drowned out environmental noise.

On a full charge, you’ll get up to 7.5 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, and the case stores three extra charges.

We’re not sure when these earbuds will go on sale again, so today might be the best and last day to save. Take $70 off the Beats Studio Buds+ when you purchase right now. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Beats headphone deals, best headphone deals, and best Bose headphone deals.