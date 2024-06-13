 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon discounted Bose QuietComfort headphones by $100

By
The Bose noise-canceling headphones on a white background.
Bose

While there are a lot of excellent headphones on the market, you don’t need to spend a ton on the best headphones to get yourself something that’s pretty solid. One great example is the Bose QuietComfort, which is the slightly upgraded version of the Bose QuietComfort 45, which are already excellent. Even better, you can get the Bose QC for just $249, rather than the usual $349 that they go for, so that’s a substantial $100 discount on the usual price.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort

One of the great things about the Bose QC is that it’s very comfortable, much more than you’d usually expect with a pair of headphones at this price bracket, with thick padding on the earcups and the top of your head. That’s good since you’re going to get a solid 24 hours or so of battery life out of them before needing a recharge, so these are great headphones for continuous use. That said, they don’t have any wear detection, which is a bit frustrating, but on the upside, you do get some excellent active noise canceling. It won’t compete with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the AirPods Max, but it still does an excellent job.

In terms of audio quality, the Bose QC certainly has that Bose beautification that you might be aware of if you’ve used a lot of Bose products in the past. The high-end is energetic, while the bass is there without being overwhelming, and the overall EQ is not quite neutral, but it’s pretty close to what an audiophile may consider ideal. As for voice calls, they’re also pretty good, with the noise-canceling doing a good job of overcoming even a lot of wind.

Related

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort are an excellent pair of headphones, and if you’re looking for something that’s in the middle-to-upper range, then you should take advantage of Amazon’s discount that brings the Bose QC down to just $249. On the other hand, if you’d like a few more options, you should check out these other great headphone deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best headphone deals: AirPods, Sony, Sennheiser and more
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

With all of the great TV deals, gaming console deals, phone deals, and tablet deals taking place right now there is a lot of good reason to add headphone deals to your shopping itinerary. A new set of headphones can make for a more immersive or more private listening experience, and there are a lot of headphone deals going on right now that can make for a more affordable shopping experience. We’ve tracked down all of the best headphone deals out there right now. If you’d like to shop for a specific brand you can check out the current Beats headphone deals, AirPods deals, Bose headphone deals, and Sony headphone deals, but if you’re looking for all of the best headphone deals in one place, read onward for all of the details on how to save.
Apple AirPods 2 -- $89, was $129

Apple has long been known for making premium tech products that please the eye aesthetically and produce a simple yet impactful user experience. This is true of the Apple AirPods 2, which, despite being a few years removed from their original release, still hold up as a great set of wireless earbuds. Just like their newer iteration, the Apple AirPods 3, the AirPods 2 produce high quality audio that pack a punch whether you’re playing games, listening to music, watching movies, or relaxing with a podcast. It has an H1 chip that delivers a stable wireless connection, and manages to produce high-quality sound far better than many other wireless headphones. Battery life is about as good as it gets, with the AirPods 2 offering up to five hours of listening time on one charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case.

Read more
Every color AirPods Max has a $49 discount right now
A pair of blue AirPods Max sitting on a table.

For Apple fans who are on the hunt for headphone deals, the obvious choice are the Apple AirPods Max. However, as with every other Apple device, they don't come cheap, so you should take advantage of any discount that comes your way. Here's one from Amazon -- a $49 discount on any color of the wireless headphones, bringing their price down from $549 to $500. The savings may not look like much, but you might as well take it if you were going to buy them anyway. You need to hurry though, as the offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max
It's no surprise that we selected the Apple AirPods Max as the best headphones for iPhone owners, as they work best with other Apple products. After a quick pairing process, they connect to your device immediately, and it's very easy to switch from one device to another. You'll also be able to make adjustments to their digital signal processor through your iPhone's accessibility section. The Apple AirPods Max will work with Android smartphones, but without these features.

Read more
Best Bose headphone deals: Save on QuietComfort 45 and Earbuds II
A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.

Bose makes some of the most sought after audio devices, as it often places models among the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers. Bose also offers some great chances to save, particularly if it’s Bose headphones you have your eye on. You’ll often find something from Bose among the best headphone deals, with both in-ear headphones and over-ear headphones among the available options. There are several Bose headphone models seeing discounts right now, and we’ve organized them below for your shopping convenience. Read onward for those details, and if you’d like to consider some other headphone brands there are a lot of Sony headphone deals, Beats headphone deals, Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, and AirPods deals available, the latter of which include AirPods Pro deals and AirPods Max deals.
Today’s best Bose headphone deals
Today you’ll find a discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, which are an incredibly popular all-around choice. They compare well with many of the best wireless headphones, and they’re currently seeing a clearance price at Best Buy. The Bose 700 Headphones are discounted at Amazon right now, and you’ll find the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with an impressive price drop as well. Whichever model you prefer, Bose headphones offer amazing sound quality and amazing savings with these deals.

When is the best time to shop Bose headphone deals?
There’s generally no better time than the holidays to land a great deal, with sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday often offering the largest discounts of the year. Prime Day is another great opportunity to land a deal, though the July event has now come and gone. That leaves us currently sandwiched between major shopping opportunities, and with a good amount of time before the next event arrives.

Read more