Amazon discounted Bose QuietComfort headphones by $100

While there are a lot of excellent headphones on the market, you don’t need to spend a ton on the best headphones to get yourself something that’s pretty solid. One great example is the Bose QuietComfort, which is the slightly upgraded version of the Bose QuietComfort 45, which are already excellent. Even better, you can get the Bose QC for just $249, rather than the usual $349 that they go for, so that’s a substantial $100 discount on the usual price.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort

One of the great things about the Bose QC is that it’s very comfortable, much more than you’d usually expect with a pair of headphones at this price bracket, with thick padding on the earcups and the top of your head. That’s good since you’re going to get a solid 24 hours or so of battery life out of them before needing a recharge, so these are great headphones for continuous use. That said, they don’t have any wear detection, which is a bit frustrating, but on the upside, you do get some excellent active noise canceling. It won’t compete with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the AirPods Max, but it still does an excellent job.

In terms of audio quality, the Bose QC certainly has that Bose beautification that you might be aware of if you’ve used a lot of Bose products in the past. The high-end is energetic, while the bass is there without being overwhelming, and the overall EQ is not quite neutral, but it’s pretty close to what an audiophile may consider ideal. As for voice calls, they’re also pretty good, with the noise-canceling doing a good job of overcoming even a lot of wind.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort are an excellent pair of headphones, and if you’re looking for something that’s in the middle-to-upper range, then you should take advantage of Amazon’s discount that brings the Bose QC down to just $249. On the other hand, if you’d like a few more options, you should check out these other great headphone deals.

