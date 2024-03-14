 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Are you telling me Cambridge Audio built an amplifier … out of a DeLorean?

Derek Malcolm
By
The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition integrated amplifier and network streamer, with a DeLorean DMC-12 in the background.
Cambridge Audio

Pioneering British hi-fi maker Cambridge Audio has just unveiled a special edition of one of its most popular integrated amplifier/network player combos that would make Marty McFly proud. The Evo 150 DeLorean Edition is available today for $3,199, and it celebrates the partnership of the two iconic companies with a brushed steel look that pays homage to the famous DMC-12 sports car and its new EV.

“The way I see it, if you’re gonna build a sound system into a car, why not do it with some style?” OK, so that’s not quite what Doc Brown said in Back to the Future. But car enthusiasts following the release of DeLorean’s new electric sports car, the Alpha5, which is said to be coming later this year, will immediately know that its in-car system has been designed by Cambridge Audio, which signed on as the DeLorean Motor Company’s official audio partner in 2022. As the car’s launch nears, the Evo 150 DeLorean Edition marks the first Cambridge product to bear DeLorean’s influence.

The special-edition Evo 150 integrated amplifier and network music streamer combination comes with two interchangeable magnetic body kits — one that bears the classic 80s DMC logo and black grille of the gullwing-doored Back to the Future car, and one with the all brushed-steel paneling and modern DeLorean logo of the Alpha5.

Recommended Videos

And if that isn’t retro enough for you, Cambridge Audio also announced today that its entire Evo range will be getting an over-the-air software update in May that brings classic live VU meters to the Evo’s 6.8-inch LCD screen. Don’t worry, though, the screen still has all of its other functions, such as displaying album artwork.

The new VU meter software upgrade on the Cambridge Audio Evo 150.
Cambridge Audio

The award-winning all-in-one integrated amplifier and network player is a top-tier hi-fi unit that features 150 watts per channel of power (not 1.21 Gigawatts, thankfully) flowing to your speakers, the same high-quality ESS SABRE ES9018k2m Reference DAC (digital to analog converter), and a built-in moving magnet (MM) phono input for connecting a turntable.

Cambridge Audio’s excellent StreamMagic Gen 4 platform controls things nicely, wrangling all your streaming music services, and Bluetooth aptX HD means that you also get hi-res playback from compatible devices. Plus, if you’re looking for a multi-room music setup, the Evo 150 (and its less powerful and less expensive sibling, the Evo 75) are compatible with with Google Home, Apple Airplay, and Roon multiroom systems.

1 of 6
The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition integrated amplifier and network streamer – new DeLorean logo.
Cambridge Audio
The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition integrated amplifier and network streamer – classic DMC logo.
Cambridge Audio
The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition integrated amplifier and network streamer – classic DMC logo.
Cambridge Audio
The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition integrated amplifier and network streamer – new DeLorean logo.
Cambridge Audio
The volume dial of the Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition integrated amplifier and network streamer.
Cambridge Audio
The rear of the Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition integrated amplifier and network streamer – new DeLorean logo.
Cambridge Audio

“From Day One, the relationship between our two brands has been fueled by a bold attitude and an emotional connection to the music we all love,” says James Johnson-Flint, owner of Cambridge Audio. “DeLorean evokes genuine passion, and mirrors Cambridge’s approach to music in everything it does. This special edition of one of our most loved products reveals the bare bones of the Evo 150 in all its glory and reflects the design attributes that have made DeLorean iconic.”

“We are super-excited to continue our partnership with Cambridge. Both our brands have put their stamp on the past and are still committed to defining the future,” explains Cameron Wynne, chief brand officer for DeLorean. “Motoring and music have always gone hand in hand. This DeLorean Edition is the perfect way to show your love of both, even when you’re not enjoying the open road.”

The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition is available now in North America for $3,199 from the Cambridge Audio website and selected retailers.

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
Do this before Samsung launches its new TVs on March 21
The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV in a living room.

On March 21, Samsung is planning to launch its 2024 range of TVs and audio products. While we can’t say what those will be, given that Samsung is one of the best TV brands around, you’re sure to be onto a good thing by waiting to see what it has to offer. Even better, if you hand over your email address to Samsung today, you can get $100 off your pre-order purchase when the new TVs are announced. There’s nothing to lose here as you’re not committing to making a purchase.

Hit the link below and all you need to do is enter your name, email address, state, and confirm that you’re over 18. If you want to, you can also add your mobile number but there’s no requirement here. By doing so, you agree to Samsung contacting you about what it’s calling a reservation of a TV pre-order. In reality, you’re not really reserving the item. Instead, you’re solely scoring a $100 discount if you decide to pre-order a new TV or audio product.

Read more
Best Bose 700 deals: Save $151 on the wireless headphones today
A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, or simply the Bose 700, are among our favorite headphone models. They're an extremely popular option for those who are often on the go because of their comfortable fit, amazing sound, and fantastic active noise cancellation. The wireless headphones come with a premium price though -- $379 -- which is expected, considering Bose is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry. Fortunately, you can get them for cheaper than usual through the Bose 700 headphone deals that we've rounded up below.
Today's best Bose 700 headphone deals
It will be tough to find discounts for the Bose 700, but you can enjoy huge savings if you're willing to get them renewed or open-box. You'll receive assurances that these headphones will still work as intended, which is to provide you with an excellent listening experience while you're on the move, or in your home or office.

Amazon: Get the renewed Bose 700 in renewed condition

Read more
I don’t know what to do about Roku
Phil Nickinson holding a Roku remote control over his eyes as the Roku screensaver plays behind him.

How much longer before you can no longer afford to use a Roku device? Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

I’ve found myself thinking a lot about Roku this week. Or, rather, trying really hard not to think about Roku and all the ways it should be doing better.

Read more