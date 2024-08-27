 Skip to main content
Fiio’s BTR13 is a budget-priced DAC that does it all

Fiio BTR13 DAC.
Fiio

With lossless and hi-res audio gaining in awareness and popularity, more people are looking into how they can use digital-to-analog converters (DACs) to help them get the most from their streaming services and their existing audio equipment. For these folks, Fiio’s new BTR13 may be the perfect entry point into the world of DACs, as it supports a wide variety of setups and at just $64 is one of the most affordable DACs you can buy. The BTR13 hits the usual retail outlets in September.

Fiio BTR13 DAC.
Fiio

Available in black or blue, the BTR13 has two headphone outputs: a standard 3.5mm unbalanced jack, along with the increasingly popular 4.4mm balanced connection. A .96-inch color screen displays audio format and sampling rate, plus the current EQ mode. On the side, you’ll find a physical switch for moving between the BTR13’s three modes: phone, Bluetooth, and PC, plus dedicated buttons for volume, power, and play/pause.

When connected to a computer via the included USB-C cable, the BTR13 runs off the PC or Mac’s power, but when connected to a phone or used as a Bluetooth receiver, the DAC can use its internal battery for up to a claimed 8 hours. Fiio doesn’t include a lightning-to-USB-C cable for older iPhones, but the BTR13 will work with third-party OTG-compliant lightning adapters.

Fiio BTR13 DAC.
Fiio

The DAC can work with any PCM audio up to 24-bit/96kHz, converting it to analog via dual CS43131 DAC chips. That sadly falls short of the full range of available hi-res audio, which can go as high as 192kHz, and there’s no support for DSD or MQA.

However, you can use it with popular game consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch, thanks to its available UAC 1.0 mode — something that isn’t always available on DACs.

In Bluetooth receiver mode, the BTR13 is compatible with a wide variety of Bluetooth codecs, including SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX LL, aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, and LDAC. Along with its built-in belt clip, this makes the BTR13 a good way to use your favorite wired in-ear monitors or headphones without a physical connection to your phone or computer.

For even greater control over the sound, you can use Fiio’s mobile app or web portal to access a 10-band parametric equalizer (PEQ) or you can use FiiO’s preset sound effects and headphone curves.

