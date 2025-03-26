Focal’s new Bathys MG wireless headphones offer audiophiles a serious upgrade

Focal’s first wireless headphones, the $699 Focal Bathys, will soon be joined by an upgraded edition called the Bathys MG. As the name suggests, the new model’s biggest improvement is the use of made-in-France 100% magnesium drivers — the same drivers that Focal uses in its $1,499 Clear MG wired, open-back cans. And while the new Bathys MG aren’t quite as expensive as the Clear MG, they come close: You can order them in May for $1,299.

In addition to the new drivers, the Bathys MG are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, new digital microphones that Focal says will optimize active noise cancellation (ANC) ensuring effective control over ambient noise and improved soundproofing of voices, and offer better comfort via new memory foam cushions and headband. Though the weight is unchanged at 12.32 ounces, Focal claims the MG model will offer a “lighter feel.”

These changes might go a long way to addressing the only two significant issues we experienced when we reviewed the regular Bathys: long-term comfort and ANC effectiveness.

The Bathys MG also get the new, streamlined version of Focal’s backlit flame logo and a chestnut finish that mirrors the design of the Clear MG. Like the regular Bathys, Focal uses a magnesium yoke, aluminum bracket, and real leather for headband.

The internal technical specs are largely unchanged. There’s an analog input and an available USB-DAC audio mode provides lossless, hi-res decoding at up to 24-bit/192kHz. Battery life is rated at 30 hours in wireless mode, 35 hours in jack mode, and 42 hours in USB-DAC mode. The fast-charge function gives an extra 5 hours of listening time after 15 minutes of charging.

You get support for SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs, and pairing with Android phones should be quick and easy thanks to Google Fast Pair. The cans work with the Focal & Naim mobile app which provides EQ adjustments and personalization, and you get a hardshell travel case to protect your considerable investment.

However, the real story is the inclusion of the full magnesium drivers. Compositionally, it’s a big change. The Bathys drivers are 95% aluminum and only 5% magnesium. As Focal points out, 100% magnesium drivers can be much lighter and more rigid than ones with aluminum as their primary element.

This should translate into greater precision and clarity, especially in the higher frequencies. As a Focal spokesperson told me via email, “on headphones, the [driver] membrane is everything.”

A quick look at the specs suggests the new drivers offer improved frequency response too (10Hz to 22kHz versus 15Hz to 22kHz).

Will the Bathys MG offer levels of sound quality that justify their nearly 200% greater price over the regular Bathys? Focal has kindly offered to send me evaluation samples of both headphones so I can hear it for myself. Look for my full review as we get closer to the Bathys MG’s May release.