 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Focal’s new Bathys MG wireless headphones offer audiophiles a serious upgrade

By
Focal Bathys MG.
Focal

Focal’s first wireless headphones, the $699 Focal Bathys, will soon be joined by an upgraded edition called the Bathys MG. As the name suggests, the new model’s biggest improvement is the use of made-in-France 100% magnesium drivers — the same drivers that Focal uses in its $1,499 Clear MG wired, open-back cans.  And while the new Bathys MG aren’t quite as expensive as the Clear MG, they come close: You can order them in May for $1,299.

In addition to the new drivers, the Bathys MG are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, new digital microphones that Focal says will optimize active noise cancellation (ANC) ensuring effective control over ambient noise and improved soundproofing of voices, and offer better comfort via new memory foam cushions and headband. Though the weight is unchanged at 12.32 ounces, Focal claims the MG model will offer a “lighter feel.”

Focal Bathys MG.
Focal

These changes might go a long way to addressing the only two significant issues we experienced when we reviewed the regular Bathys: long-term comfort and ANC effectiveness.

Recommended Videos

The Bathys MG also get the new, streamlined version of Focal’s backlit flame logo and a chestnut finish that mirrors the design of the Clear MG. Like the regular Bathys, Focal uses a magnesium yoke, aluminum bracket, and real leather for headband.

Focal Bathys MG.
Focal

The internal technical specs are largely unchanged. There’s an analog input and an available USB-DAC audio mode provides lossless, hi-res decoding at up to 24-bit/192kHz. Battery life is rated at 30 hours in wireless mode, 35 hours in jack mode, and 42 hours in USB-DAC mode. The fast-charge function gives an extra 5 hours of listening time after 15 minutes of charging.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

You get support for SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs, and pairing with Android phones should be quick and easy thanks to Google Fast Pair. The cans work with the Focal & Naim mobile app which provides EQ adjustments and personalization, and you get a hardshell travel case to protect your considerable investment.

Focal Bathys MG.
Focal

However, the real story is the inclusion of the full magnesium drivers. Compositionally, it’s a big change. The Bathys drivers are 95% aluminum and only 5% magnesium. As Focal points out, 100% magnesium drivers can be much lighter and more rigid than ones with aluminum as their primary element.

This should translate into greater precision and clarity, especially in the higher frequencies. As a Focal spokesperson told me via email, “on headphones, the [driver] membrane is everything.”

A quick look at the specs suggests the new drivers offer improved frequency response too (10Hz to 22kHz versus 15Hz to 22kHz).

Will the Bathys MG offer levels of sound quality that justify their nearly 200% greater price over the regular Bathys? Focal has kindly offered to send me evaluation samples of both headphones so I can hear it for myself. Look for my full review as we get closer to the Bathys MG’s May release.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Belkin’s first noise-canceling headphones cover all the basics on a budget
Belkin Soundform Isolate.

Belkin is no stranger to personal audio -- the brand best known for its charging and laptop accessories has tried its hand at wireless earbuds and wireless AirPlay adapters in the past, but this year at CES 2025, it has revealed its first over-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones, the $60 Soundform Isolate. They're available for preorder starting today in either sand or black color options.

The Soundform Isolate likely won't end up on any audiophile list of must-buy headphones; Belkin is clearly looking to offer a budget-friendly option for folks who just want a decent, comfy set of active noise cancellation (ANC) cans.

Read more
JLab sets a new low price for noise-canceling wireless earbuds
JLab Go Pop ANC in teal.

Not long ago, active noise cancellation (ANC) in a set of wireless earbuds was a pricey proposition, with companies like Bose and Sony charging hundreds of dollars for the privilege of peace and quiet. Today, ANC is within reach of just about everyone. That's especially true in light of JLab's announcement of the Go Pop ANC, which it claims are "the most affordable true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation." The tiny noise canceling buds come in three color options, and they're priced at just $30 -- only $5 more than the non-ANC version.

While ANC (and the price) are definitely the headlines on the Go Pop ANC, the earbuds have several other features that make them worth a look:

Read more
Dali’s IO-8 headphones promise ‘audiophile’ active noise cancellation
Dali IO-8.

Danish audio brand Dali says its latest wireless headphones are designed to cancel noise without affecting sound quality. The IO-8 can be preordered for $900 starting October 8 in Iron Black and Caramel White, and will ship in late November.

Dali is being fairly quiet about how it achieves its "audiophile ANC." It doesn't mention the number of microphones it uses, something most companies like to brag about, or the software. It simply states that the system "delivers an immersive listening experience, ensuring the audio quality is not compromised."

Read more