 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Formovie’s new Xming Episode One projector is $299 worth of compact cuteness

By
The Xming Episode One projector by Formovie.
Formovie

Formovie, the Chinese projector maker that made a splash a couple of years ago with its excellent Formovie Theater UST projector, today announced that preorders are now open for its new, affordable compact 1080p projector, the adorable $299 Xming Episode One.

Falling under Formovie’s independent sub-brand, Xming, the Episode One should fit in nicely with the portable projector set. Its lightweight and diminutive design — it weighs 2.8 pounds and measures 6.9 by 4.8 by 5.6 inches — makes it great for backyard movie nights.

Recommended Videos

Inside that small package sits an LED light source that offers 150 CVIA (China Video Industry Association) lumens of brightness, which is roughly equivalent to 122 ANSI lumens, the more common measurement in the U.S. For context, Nebula’s popular Capsule projector beams out 100 ANSI lumens and, while not blisteringly bright, it’s great for most indoor and outdoor movie nights. We’ve reached out to Formovie for a more precise lumen conversion and will update this article when we hear back.

The Xming Episode One projector by Formovie.
Formovie

The Xming Episode One is a standard-throw projector with a 1080p resolution image that can be projected from 40- to 120-inches in size, with a throw ratio of 1.2:1. That means for a 40-inch image, the projector should be roughly 41 inches (3.4 feet) from the screen, while a 120-inch image will require around 125 inches (10.4 feet) of distance. Formovie recommends it for use in small to medium-sized rooms.

Related

With auto keystone correction and autofocus, setting up the Episode One should be pretty easy, even if you move it around. And like most new projectors hitting shelves lately, the Episode One runs on the Google TV operating system, which means that you don’t necessarily have to connect an external streaming device to it; it has Netflix already preinstalled and you can add pretty much any streaming service or app available on the Google Play Store. It has Chromecast built-in so you can cast content right from a smartphone or compatible device.

Sound-wise, the Xming Episode One has two 3-watt internal speakers and supports Dolby Atmos when outputted to a compatible system. Speaking of outputs, the Episode One features one HDMI 2.1 input, a USB-A input, and a 3.5 mm analog jack for headphone or a speaker. Wireless connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi support for both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

The Xming Episode One projector, while compact, does not feature an internal battery and must be connected with the includes AC adapter. This might be a game-changer depending on your portability needs, but for backyard movie lovers this summer, an extension cord is all you’ll need.

We’ve got our hands on an Episode One for review, which wull be ready in the coming weeks. In the meantime, for those already interested, the $299 projector is available for preorder starting today. Formovie is offering it at the preorder price of $229 on the Formovie website if you use the code EPPRE.

Editors' Recommendations

Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
How to fix it when one of your AirPods isn’t working
The left and right Apple AirPods Pro 2 lying on a table.

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where one of your AirPods suddenly stops working? It can be particularly frustrating, especially if you were in the middle of enjoying your favorite music or podcast, or catching up on a call.

When one of your AirPods isn’t working, you miss out on half the experience. However, there are a few things you can try to troubleshoot the issue and get your AirPods back online. These solutions work whether you own second-generation AirPods Pro, third-generation AirPods, or previous versions.

Read more
Are AirPods waterproof? Everything you need to know
A pair of Apple AirPods Pro in an open case with water splashed on them.

If you've recently bought a pair of Apple AirPods or are considering it because all your searching has proven that they’re some top-notch earbuds, you might be curious if they're waterproof. The short answer is no, so it’s best to avoid using them in overly rainy conditions or around water. However, you’re in for some good news if you’re eyeing the third-gen AirPods or the first- and second-gen AirPods Pro. They are indeed water-resistant.

Let’s examine what this means and examine how each AirPod model handles water. We'll also discuss the levels of water resistance and what that means for your use. Let’s dive in!
Water resistant vs. waterproof
As we mentioned above, none of Apple's AirPods -- AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPod Max -- are waterproof. But what is "waterproof" anyway? From an electronic device standpoint, being waterproof means that the device is watertight and can be completely submerged in water. There's a common ratings system designed for electronics to measure this (as well as dust and dirt resistance) known as the IP (Ingress Protection) rating, which we cover in our post on the water-resistance rating system.

Read more
Need a cheap soundbar? You can’t beat this $99 LG deal at Walmart
The LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar on a white background.

Even a very cheap soundbar may do wonders to improve the audio of your home theater setup. If you're on a tight budget but you want better sound in your living room, you should check out the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar. From an already affordable original price of $129, it's down even further to just $99 following a $30 discount from Walmart. Its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow though, so if you're interested you better make your purchase right now to be able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar
Compared to the best soundbars that you can buy right now, the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar is extremely basic, but it's going to get the job done if you simply want better audio when you're watching your favorite shows and movies on your TV. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains that as a 2.1-channel soundbar, the LG SPM2 offers two channels -- the standard left and right channels -- and it comes with a built-in subwoofer that enables extra bass. Other soundbars offer more channels and support surround sound, but they're much more expensive than the LG SPM2.

Read more