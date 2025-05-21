 Skip to main content
Groovz wireless earbuds and headphones on sale — huge savings up for grabs!

If you’re looking for true wireless earbuds deals and headphone deals, you won’t want to miss the discounts that are available from Groovz. The dynamic and innovative audio brand provides premium sound quality and excellent value at affordable prices, and now’s an excellent time to try out its devices because of the savings that are up for grabs.

The Groovz True Wireless Earbuds are on sale for $50 instead of $80, while the Groovz Open-Ear True Wireless Headphones are on sale for $100 instead of $130. However, by using the code GROOVZ40 at checkout, you’ll get an additional 40% discount. The Groovz True Wireless Earbuds will be yours for just $30 for total savings of $50, and the Groovz Open-Ear True Wireless Headphones for only $60 for total savings of $70.

Whether you’re planning to buy the Groovz True Wireless Earbuds or the Groovz Open-Ear True Wireless Headphones (or perhaps even multiples of each one), we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase. The prices of the devices may change at any moment, and the coupon code will only work for a limited time. If you want to secure these huge discounts, you’re going to have to proceed with your transaction as soon as possible.

Groovz True Wireless Earbuds — $30 $80 63% off with code

The Groovz True Wireless Earbuds in green, on a white background.
Groovz

The Groovz True Wireless Earbuds offer a secure and comfortable fit, which make them perfect for listening to your favorite tracks while you’re working out, and they’ve got an IPX4 rating for water resistance to withstand sudden rainfall and sweaty exercises. You’ll instantly enjoy crystal-clear audio after a quick pairing process with your smartphone, and they have capacitive touch controls for volume adjustments, changing tracks, and accepting calls. The Groovz True Wireless Earbuds can last up to four hours on a single charge, with an additional 22 hours from its charging case that features a battery life display, and you have several choices for colors and prints.

Groovz Open-Ear True Wireless Headphones — $60 $130 54% off with code

The Groovz Open-Ear True Wireless Headphones in blue, on a white background.
Groovz

The Groovz Open-Ear True Wireless Headphones are built for people with an active lifestyle. They feature flexible ear hooks to keep them in place, an IPX5 rating for water resistance, and an open-ear design that keeps you aware of your surroundings while you’re enjoying your playlists. They can also last up to four hours on a single charge, plus an additional 22 hours from their charging case with a battery life display. The Groovz Open-Ear True Wireless Headphones also come in several colors and with limited prints, so they can match your style.

