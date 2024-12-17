 Skip to main content
This 1080p projector is on sale for a very affordable $50

The Groview 1080p Projector on a stand.
Groview

Introducing a projector into your home theater setup doesn’t have to be a complicated process — there are user-friendly options like the Groview 1080p Projector. It’s also a very tempting purchase right now, as the device is on sale for a very affordable $50 from Walmart following a $150 discount on its original price of $200. That’s an excellent price for a dependable projector, but since a lot of other shoppers will probably be thinking the same thing, we highly recommend completing your purchase right now while stock is still available.

Why you should buy the Groview 1080p Projector

The Groview 1080p Projector, true to its name, offers native 1080p resolution, but it also supports 4K decoding for even sharper details with whatever you’ll be watching. It’s capable of projecting images from 50 inches all the way to as large as 300 inches, though you’ll want to consult our guide on how to set up a home theater projector for the proper distance in going that big. The projector is perfect for movie nights with the family in your living room, but it can also be used outside for your garden parties, or in the office for your presentations.

There are multiple input options for the Groview 1080p Projector, including HDMI, USB, and AV, and you can connect it to your speakers for audio output through Bluetooth. The projector is also equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi technology, which will allow you to stream content from your iOS or Android devices without any buffering issues. With a lamp life of up to 50,000 hours, it will take a while before you need a replacement for the Groview 1080p Projector.

While there are projector deals that will cost you a pretty penny, there are also some bargains like Walmart’s offer for the Groview 1080p Projector. Originally sold for $200, it’s down to just $50, for massive savings of $150. We expect this discount to generate a significant amount of attention, which means the stocks that are up for sale may not last long. If you want to get the Groview 1080p Projector for a much lower price than usual, you’re going to have to push forward with your transaction to secure one as fast as possible.

