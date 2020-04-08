HBO is pulling its streaming services from Apple TVs

Starting at the end of this month, second- and third-generation Apple TV owners won’t be able to laugh along with Curb Your Enthusiasm, or be delightfully confused and intrigued by Westworld.

HBO announced that beginning April 30, its HBO Go and HBO Now streaming services will no longer be available in those later-model Apple TVs.

In a support document on its website, HBO explained the change was necessary to “provide the best streaming experience.” Here’s the full excerpt:

“In order to provide the best streaming experience, we need to make some changes to our supported devices list. Starting on April 30, 2020, HBO Go will no longer be available on the Apple TV (2nd and 3rd generation). Not sure which Apple TV you have? Identify your Apple TV model.

If Apple TV was your primary streaming device, here are some other ways to stream HBO Go on your TV:

Stream HBO Go using another streaming player or a game console. For a list of supported devices, see Supported devices.

Use AirPlay to stream HBO Go to your Apple TV.

Use an HDMI cable to connect your phone, tablet or computer to your TV.

Use Chromecast to cast HBO GO from your phone, tablet or computer to your TV.”

HBO also has an identical document explaining the departure of HBO Now. There is no official indication that these departures have something to do with HBO Max, the company’s new streaming service that’s set to launch in May.

It’s expected that the new service will fold both of HBO’s older streaming apps into one, putting an end once and for all to the confusion between HBO Go and HBO Now. So this could be a preemptive move on the part of HBO, though we don’t know that for sure.

