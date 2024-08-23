This $1,500 discount is your excuse to buy a 100-inch TV

Nothing says grandiose like a 100-inch TV. And believe it or not, there’s actually quite a few of these large screens out there. Brands like Hisense have been making waves in the large TV market for years now, with special thanks paid to models like the 100-inch U8K ULED. This monolithic LED-LCD delivers some of the most exceptional peak brightness level for a set this size, and the colors and contrast are fantastic.

Oh, and the best part? Right now the Hisense 100-inch U8K ULED is on sale at Best Buy for $3,500. That’s a whopping $1,500 discount, friends. Put it back in the bank for a rainy day, or maybe invest in one of these sweet soundbar deals.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U8K Series

4K UHD is still the dominant resolution in the TV world, and it looks like it’s going to be that way for a while. And rest assured: Hisense’s 4K capabilities are beyond impressive. Thanks to the TV’s mini-LED lighting and full array local dimming, the U8K is able to deliver a vivid and detail-rich picture with super-accurate contrast levels. Even if you feed a lower-resolution source to this Hisense TV, the U8K’s upscaling will make any non-4K picture look as close to 4K as possible!

This big Hisense TV is also great for audio. Thanks to its 2.1.2 speaker configuration — which includes a built-in subwoofer — your entire viewing space will be filled with sound. Not to mention the extra thump and rumble the sub adds to the low-end.

We’re also glad to see that the U8K can handle Dolby Vision and other leading HDR and surround codecs. This means that when it comes time to hook up a gaming PC, you’ll be able to take advantage of 4K at up to 144Hz. Not too shabby! Other cool features include Alexa and Google Assistant-compatibility, Google TV smart streaming, and Bluetooth connectivity for soundbars and headphones. Speaking of which, you should check out some of the best headphone deals we found!

We’re not sure exactly how long this deal is going to last, but there’s a chance it’ll be gone once the Best Buy Tech Fest sale wraps this Sunday. That being said, now is the best time to save big on the Hisense 100-inch U8K ULED, and be sure to have a look at some of the other TV deals we’ve been digging up.