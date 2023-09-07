Hisense just debuted the world’s largest mini-LED TV at 100 inches

Hisense now makes the world’s largest mini-LED backlit 4K TV: the 100-inch U8K TV. It announced the new TV at CEDIA Expo, the annual conference for AV professionals and installers, taking place in Denver, CO from September 7-9. The new TV might be the world’s biggest, but its price is surprisingly accessible (at least, for a TV of this size) at $10,000. Hisense’s TVs are often deeply discounted, sometimes as soon as they go on sale, so we expect this price to drop soon. It will be available from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon later this fall.

“Popularity and consumer interest in big screens continues to grow,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA, in a press release. “While our laser TV lineup can reach up to an impressive 300-inches, we also wanted to offer an option that showcases Hisense’s superior mini-LED experience, and there was no better choice than what’s proving to be our most award-winning TV to date: the U8K Series. We’re the only brand offering mini-LED at the 100-inch size, at this performance level, with this feature set, and a value package.”

The new 100-inch U8K is essentially a larger version of the Hisense 65U8K TV Digital Trends reviewed earlier in 2023, which earned high marks for its brightness, color, contrast, and gaming chops. The 100-inch version has all of the same great features, including IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, a quantum dot-enhanced mini-LED backlight, 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync Premium, auto low-latency mode (ALLM) and Dolby Vision Gaming.

The Google TV-powered smart TV is also compatible with ATSC 3.0 (NextGenTV) and boasts a 2.1.2-channel built-in speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos. For those who want to create a fully wireless sound system without the need for an AV receiver or a soundbar, WiSA SoundSend support is also included.

The race to produce the biggest TVs is clearly entering a new phase. Samsung just announced its largest mini-LED 8K resolution TV — the 98-inch QN990C — at the staggering price of $40,000, while at the other end of the spectrum, TCL’s new 98-inch S Class S5 LED 4K TV was just announced at $5,000.

