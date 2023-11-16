Hisense says its new 110UX TV will do something no other consumer display has ever done: deliver 10,000 nits of peak brightness. The 110UX, which has a 110-inch diagonal screen size and apparently has its own console-style stand and audio system, will get its official debut at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January.

In typical fashion for a CES sneak peek, Hisense hasn’t released any pricing or availability information for the scorchingly bright 110UX. The new model is based on Hisense’s ULED X technology platform which it first announced in 2023 with the debut of the Hisense UX.

The 110UX incorporates over 40,000 backlight zones across its mammoth 110-inch screen, which minimizes backlight leakage and measurably elevates contrast, according to Hisense. That backlight, which is powered by 24V high-output mini-LEDs, is responsible for the TV’s extraordinary 10,00o-nit maximum brightness. To put that number in perspective, most high-end TVs only hit about 2,000 nits peak brightness, and Hisense’s own UX is the current max brightness record holder at 4,000 nits.

It’s more than just a very bright TV. Hisense tells us that the 110UX will also achieve high levels of color volume, with a claimed 95% of the BT.2020 color palette. Again, for perspective, the LG G3 OLED TV only hits about 75% of the BT.2020 specification. The company credits the introduction of new panel materials and more advanced quantum dot technology for this achievement.

Hisense also points to the 110UX’s ultra-low anti-glare films and internal panel structure, which achieves a claimed 1.28% reflectance rate, reducing disruptions from ambient lighting. It also sports Hisense’s STW2.0 wide-angle film technology, designed to minimize backlight leakage, halos, and color shift issues, for a more consistent viewing experience from all angles.

Strangely, Hisense made no mention of the 110UX’s native resolution in its press release. It seems probable that it’s a 4K TV given that the company didn’t announce any new 8K TVs in 2023 and even its U8K model is a 4K TV, despite the “8K” in its name.

It’s not a stretch to assume that the 110UX will be widely compatible with HDR formats like Dolby Vision, and judging from the bottom console we can see in the accompanying press photo, the sound system seems likely to pack a punch as well. But for those details and more, we’ll have to wait for CES 2024 to officially kick-off.

