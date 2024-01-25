 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hisense’s massive new 100-inch QLED TV is shockingly affordable

Simon Cohen
By
Hisense U76N 100-inch QLED 4K TV.
Hisense

When Hisense announced its new 100-inch, 4K QLED U76N at CES 2024, we knew that when it finally arrived in stores, it would challenge our notions of what a 100-inch TV should cost. Well, that day has come, and even we weren’t prepared. Hisense says it’s launching the massive screen with a massive 40% discount, which brings the price of the U76N from a regular $5,000 down to $3,000.

At $3,000, there’s effectively no competition for this size of TV. The closest we can find is TCL’s 98-inch S-Series, which is currently on sale for $2,000. And while an additional $1,000 in savings is nothing to be sneezed at, it’s worth noting that not only is the S-Series a wee bit smaller, but it’s also not a QLED TV — the S-Series uses a conventional LED backlight without the color and brightness enhancements offered through the use of quantum dots.

Recommended Videos

Needless to say, Hisense is promoting the big TV for the big gamethis year’s Super Bowl is around the corner — and hoping to steal some of TCL’s thunder (TCL is currently the official TV partner of the NFL). The U76N should be ideal for watching football and just about any other kind of content you can throw at it.

Related

In addition to its massive size, the U76N has a 144Hz native refresh rate, FreeSync Premium Pro, Filmmaker Mode, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos.

On the connectivity side, the U76N has four HDMI 2.1 ports (two of which can support 4K at 144Hz), Wi-Fi 6e, Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast built-in, and it’s compatible with WiSA’s SoundSend technology if you want to connect the TV wirelessly to WiSA-compatible speakers.

The whole system is controlled by Google TV, and there’s an onboard ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV) tuner, which will future-proof your over-the-air TV needs for years to come.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Best Dish Network deals: Free installation, save $240, and more
dish-network

If you’ve had enough bouncing around from one streaming service to another, now is a good time to ditch streaming for Dish. Dish Network is one of the premier satellite TV service providers and it’s a good way to get all of your favorite channels and content from one place. And while satellite TV service can offer more than what streaming services have to offer, it does often cost more as well. There are plenty of discounts currently taking place right now, however, and we’ve rounded up the best Dish Network deals available.
Today’s best Dish Network deals
Dish Network has three different channel lineups to choose from, with each offering slightly more networks than the last. These range in price, of course, but there are a few things that are guaranteed when you subscribe to Dish Network. You’ll get free installation with any Dish Network plan, as well as up to 2,000 hours of Smart DVR recording. You’ll also get a couple of guarantees with Dish — a 2-year price guarantee that locks your current subscription price in, and a signal reliability guarantee that promises a reliable signal, even in rural America, or your money back.

Dish Network America’s Top 120 —

Read more
The 13 best Super Bowl QLED TV deals, starting from $280
2023 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.

With the Super Bowl coming up fast, we’ve spotted some awesome TV deals going on. In particular, we’re highlighting the best QLED TV deals around because QLED is typically a great balance of affordability and excellent picture quality. We’ve picked out our very favorite deal below but we’ve also rounded up many others which cover a variety of different price ranges as well as sizes. Take a look and you’ll soon find the right QLED TV for your needs.
Our favorite Super Bowl QLED TV deal
TCL 75-inch Q6 Q-Class QLED TV -- $650, was $800

TCL makes some of the best QLED TVs around which instantly makes the TCL 75-inch Q6 Q-Class QLED TV incredibly appealing. This particular model adds to the wonders of Quantum Dot technology by also including a high-brightness direct LED backlight which provides brighter images and an enhanced viewing experience. There’s also Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion so you can enjoy exceptional motion clarity while Game Accelerator 120 ensures no risk of motion blur while you’re gaming. Other key features include Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG so everything looks great. In terms of other useful functionality, the TV also has three HDMI inputs including one eARC while there’s Chromecast built-in and support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Google TV OS is easy to use and helps you find what you want to watch fast. It all comes together to form a great TV for the price right down to its DTS Virtual:X support.

Read more
This 75-inch Sony 4K TV is $300 off ahead of the Super Bowl
Sony X800H 4K TV

If you’re looking for a new TV ahead of the Super Bowl or simply because you need one, check out the TV deals at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV for $900 so you’re saving $300 off the regular price of $1,200. Offering a gorgeous-looking picture for anyone who wants a large standard 4K TV, it’s full of great features that remind you of why Sony is such a great TV maker. Here’s why you want it.

Why you should buy the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV
Simply put, the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV is better than your average 4K TV. It offers some fantastic technology like Triluminos Pro which allows you to enjoy billions of accurate colors and enjoy impressive picture quality. There’s also HDR and Dolby Vision support so you get cinematic-looking content as you watch. For action fans and gamers alike, there’s also Motionflow XR which ensures blur-free picture quality even when things are moving fast. There’s also 4K X-Reality Pro which helps provide a far superior picture when upscaling HD content.

Read more