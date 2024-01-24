The 13 best Super Bowl QLED TV deals, starting from $280

With the Super Bowl coming up fast, we’ve spotted some awesome TV deals going on. In particular, we’re highlighting the best QLED TV deals around because QLED is typically a great balance of affordability and excellent picture quality. We’ve picked out our very favorite deal below but we’ve also rounded up many others which cover a variety of different price ranges as well as sizes. Take a look and you’ll soon find the right QLED TV for your needs.

Our favorite Super Bowl QLED TV deal

TCL 75-inch Q6 Q-Class QLED TV — $650, was $800

TCL makes some of the best QLED TVs around which instantly makes the TCL 75-inch Q6 Q-Class QLED TV incredibly appealing. This particular model adds to the wonders of Quantum Dot technology by also including a high-brightness direct LED backlight which provides brighter images and an enhanced viewing experience. There’s also Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion so you can enjoy exceptional motion clarity while Game Accelerator 120 ensures no risk of motion blur while you’re gaming. Other key features include Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG so everything looks great. In terms of other useful functionality, the TV also has three HDMI inputs including one eARC while there’s Chromecast built-in and support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Google TV OS is easy to use and helps you find what you want to watch fast. It all comes together to form a great TV for the price right down to its DTS Virtual:X support.

More Super Bowl QLED TV deals we love

While we strongly recommend the TCL 75-inch Q6 Q-Class QLED TV to anyone looking for a well-priced all-rounder, there are plenty of other QLED TV deals around from some of the best TV brands like Samsung, Vizio, Hisense, and more. If you’re looking for some of the best TVs for your needs, take a look at the curated list below to see how you could save. There’s something for everyone here.

Hisense 55-inch A76K QLED TV —

TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED TV —

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED 4K TV —

TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV —

Roku 55-inch Plus Series QLED TV —

Samsung 43-inch Q60C QLED TV —

TCL 65-inch Q7 Q-Class QLED TV —

Samsung 65-inch Q60C QLED TV —

TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-QLED TV —

Samsung 55-inch QN85C Neo QLED TV —

Samsung 85-inch Q60C QLED TV —

Samsung 85-inch QN900C QLED 8K TV —

Editors' Recommendations