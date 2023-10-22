If you love watching sports, there’s no better upgrade to your living room or home theater system than a great TV like this 55-inch TV from Hisense. It comes packed with features for pretty much everybody, and even better, there’s a surprisingly good deal on it right now from Best Buy. While it usually costs $580, you can grab it right now for just $380, saving you a good chunk.

Why you should buy the Hisense 55-inch U6 4K TV

So, what makes the Hisense U6 so great for watching sports? Well, for starters, it carries many of the big HDR standards, including HDR10+ and HLG, and if you aren’t familiar with the latter, it’s the HDR standard used by some broadcasters. That means if you’re watching a supported stream, you’ll get some incredible colors and image reproduction that will make you feel as if you’re right there. The high-quality HDR is also helped by the Mini-LED array of lights behind the panel, which gives a wider range of color brightness and control than you’d find with a standard TV. That means deeper blacks and an overall brighter TV, so you can put the TV in a well-lit room without worrying about it trying to overcome reflections.

Besides that, while its base refresh rate is 60Hz, it does have a game mode that helps decrease latency and input lag and makes it a great TV if you want to game on the Xbox Series X, Series S, or the Playstation 5. the U6 is also built on the Google TV platform, which is relatively lightweight, and is great for those who are already within the Google ecosystem. If you’re not, though, the TV also works with Alexa, and the remote’s voice control means you can navigate to what you need with relative ease.

Overall, this 55-inch Hisense U6 is a great mid-range TV with a lot of great features perfect for sports and gaming. Even better, the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $380 gives it a lot of great value, although if you’d like to grab something a bit fancier, there are some other great TV deals you can check out.

