The best budget QLED TV just got a $300 discount

Hisense U7N review
Hisense started releasing TVs stateside nearly a decade ago, and today, the China-rooted manufacturer is one of the top TV makers the world over! Hisense TVs are renowned for budget-friendly pricing, but don’t let the word “budget” dissuade you — these are some of the brightest and most colorful TVs on the market.

We’re always throwing the spotlight on QLED TV deals, and as luck would have it, we came across this gem of an offer earlier today: For a limited time, when you purchase the Hisense 75-inch U7N Series ULED, you’ll only pay $1,200. The full MSRP on this set is $1,500. We tested this TV last year, and reviewer Caleb Denison said the U7N was, “absolutely incredible bang for your buck.”

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U7N Series

Sitting just one rung below Hisense’s 2024 non-UX flagship, the U8N Series ULED, the U7N harnesses the powers of mini-LED lighting and quantum dot-enhanced colors to deliver the kind of picture quality you’d expect from a higher-priced Samsung or Sony. The U7N really pops and has zero issues with getting bright enough to combat ambient light sources like lamps (and that stupid sun thing in the sky). This TV was our pick for the best budget option in our roundup of the best TVs of 2024.

On top of class-leading HDR performance (the U7N supports every HDR format) and a native 144Hz refresh rate, the U7N supports gaming features like VRR and ALLM too, so PS5 and Xbox gamers get down-to-the-millisecond optimizations. Expect minimal input lag and some of the fastest response times you’ve ever seen on a TV.

Apps, AirPlay, Chromecast, and other web-connected features are made possible by the TV’s built-in Google TV OS. We wish this TV would stay on sale for the whole month, but this $300 discount could be gone tomorrow. So, if you’ve been shopping for a big QLED TV, this is definitely a markdown you don’t want to miss. We also recommend taking a look at our roundups of the best QLED TV deals and best TV deals for even more discounts on Hisense sets and other TV brands, too!

