Digital Trends
Home Theater

Can a slew of high-tech new features save the HomePod from extinction?

Simon Cohen
By
1 of 4
apple-homepod-patent
apple-homepod-patent
apple-homepod-patent
apple-homepod-patent

Apple’s HomePod: It has great sound, lets you talk to Siri from across the room, and if you’re an Apple Music subscriber, it might just be your best friend. It’s also lagging so far behind the rest of the smart speaker market, that it may end up on the trash heap if Apple can’t turn its sales numbers around. But what if Apple imbued a future version of the HomePod with features like 3D-gesture recognition, FaceID, and mood-sensing emoji? Might that turn HomePod’s frown upside down?

A recently discovered Apple patent application for an “electronic device with sensors and display devices,” suggests that Apple is certainly about to give it a shot. This patent doesn’t name the HomePod per se, but one look at the accompanying drawings and it’s hard to believe the cylindrical device in which a “speaker may be mounted” could be anything else.

The wide-ranging document describes various features of this theoretical device including:

  • Two areas under the surface of the exterior fabric that are equipped with displays capable of showing text and “sufficient resolution to show images.” These displays could be powered by OLED panels, with up to 1 million pixels. The patent even makes it clear that the fabric outer layer would double as a touch-sensitive layer.
  • These same displays would be capable of reading ambient light sources — anything from existing room lighting to the content being displayed on a nearby TV — and responding in kind, with matching colors and brightness.
  • Cameras located on the sides of the device could identify different people and activities in the room and offer separate reactions for each, essentially making it a double-sided display.
  • In addition to displaying text messages on the top portion of the display (e.g. as visual feedback to a voice command), the lower display could show an “animated assistant” — either lifelike or a cartoon avatar. We’re thinking that Siri might end up with Animoji abilities borrowed from the iPhone.
  • Proximity detection — it would know how close you are through its cameras or other onboard sensors, or even by picking up on Bluetooth signals from an Apple Watch.
  • Voice analysis: Algorithms would pick up on signs of stress, or sadness when you speak a voice command, the device would respond with colors or emoji-based avatars intended to empathetically reflect your mood, or show you opposite emotion avatars as a way of counteracting your state of mind.
  • A sensor located on the top surface that can pick up hand gestures.

In short, it sounds as though Apple isn’t interested in following Amazon, Google, and even Facebook into a multi-device universe where smart speakers, smart displays, and other artificial intelligence-based gadgets all compete for your attention. The next HomePod could be a super-device, combining all of these features and more into a single product. If this happens, it could change the game for smart homes. On the other hand, if it ends up being even more expensive than the current HomePod, Apple could simply have an even bigger sales problem on its hands.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best alarm clock apps for Android and iOS
samsung galaxy buds wireless charge
Home Theater

Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds make an appearance in leaked promo photo

It's been all but certain that Samsung would launch a successor to its Gear IconX wireless earbuds soon, but a newly leaked photo and recent FCC certification document seems to indicate that time is very close.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
Movies & TV

Get your pulse racing with some of the best action movies currently on Netflix

In need of a movie that will really get your adrenaline pumping? Netflix offers a ton of films that fit the bill, along with a few you might want to avoid. Here, we rounded up the best action movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Posted By Will Nicol
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue adds more local channels, bringing the total to over 600

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Lose the torrents. Here's how to watch 'Game of Thrones' online (legally)

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Winegard-Flatwave best indoor HDTV antennas
Home Theater

Banish the bunny ears (and monthly bills) with these excellent HD antennas

When transitioning away from cable and satellite, finding the best HDTV antenna for your area can be tricky. To aid in your cord-cutting quest, we've compiled our picks of the best indoor HDTV antennas you can buy.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brendan Hesse
guardians of the galaxy vol 3 news cast release date 2
Movies & TV

Chris Pratt says 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will use James Gunn's script

Despite plenty of drama, Marvel Studios is still expected to bring Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and the rest of its team of reluctant cosmic heroes back to the big screen for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Spotify
Home Theater

Using an ad blocker with Spotify? Prepare to be terminated

Ad blocking has been used by over two million of Spotify's customers, the company revealed last year. Now, with a change to its terms of service, it's going to try to eliminate these accounts permanently.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Pluto TV
Home Theater

Looking to cut cable? Here’s everything you need to know about Pluto TV

Pluto TV offers plenty of entertainment in a fashion similar to live internet TV services, only at no cost — you don’t even need to register. Too good to be true? Here’s everything you need to know.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
vizio p series p65 f1 review 5
Home Theater

The six best TVs you can buy right now, from budget to big screen

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2019.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Ryan Waniata
Home Theater

What are HDMI ARC and eARC? Here’s how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC, as well as the next generation technology, eARC.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for February 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung 75 inch microled ces 2019 micro led 1
Home Theater

We were wrong. Samsung is ready to put OLED on notice with a 75-inch MicroLED TV

Last year at CES, Samsung revealed it was working on an OLED rival by showing off a massive MicroLED display that was the size of a wall. This year, it has shrunken the technology down to prove it can produce TVs ready for consumer homes.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Bose SoundSport Free
Home Theater

Bose’s patent for infrared technology could save an earbud’s battery life

Possibly taking a cue from Apple's popular AirPods, Bose filed a patent application for earbud IR technology that could save battery life, improve sound quality, and possibly help people locate lost earbuds.
Posted By Simon Cohen