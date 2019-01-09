Digital Trends
Here’s everything Amazon and its partners announced for Alexa at CES 2019

Amazon Alexa is rocking CES 2019. Amazon sold millions of Echo and Dot smart speakers during the 2018 holiday season, extending its reach in the U.S. and around the world. Google Assistant came to CES 2019 loaded for growth with three times more exhibit space than last year and Amazon followed suit, hitting the Vegas presentation stages, exhibition halls, and meeting areas.

Amazon also announced new products, features, and services that support Key by Amazon, formerly Amazon Key.

We’ve listed all of the Amazon Alexa and Key by Amazon announcements at CES 2019 below, arranged by category.

Key by Amazon

Key by Amazon is a growing set of services supported by device manufacturers that enable consumers to “experience the magic of keyless life,” as Amazon describes it. Originally conceived as a way to have Amazon purchases delivered inside homes, the broader application of the concept helps people control and monitor entry to their homes and garages. Key by Amazon delivery service is not yet available in all areas in the U.S.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt

Schlage’s Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt is available for pre-order now for $250 or bundled with an Amazon Cloud Cam for $300, with shipping on March 5. The Encode lock is directly addressable via Wi-Fi, with no separate hub required.

Key for Garage

If you have a CGI myQ-connected technology compatible garage door opener, you’ll be able to add a hub to connect your opener to your smart home network for delivery access in Key by Amazon supported areas and for keyless entry with an Alexa Skill.

Ring

Starting in the first quarter of 2019, Ring customers will be able to control Key by Amazon-compatible smart locks using buttons in the Ring app while viewing live video from Ring video doorbells and cameras.

Key for Business

Key for Business, available now, is an Amazon package delivery convenience service for commercial and residential properties with compatible building access systems. With Key for Business access via smart fobs, delivery drivers will be able to put packages in secure areas without requiring manual assistance for entry from building staff personnel.

Ring

Ring introduced new products and third-party compatibilities at CES 2019, all of which work with Amazon Alexa.

Ring announced the Ring Door View Cam at CES 2019. The company’s fifth video doorbell allows two-way talk and can stream live video to the Echo Show, Echo Spot, and Alexa-enabled Fire Tablets.

Ring Smart Lighting

A new line for the company, available in March, Ring Smart Lighting includes wired and wireless floodlights, spotlights, path lights, and step lights. The lights all have motion detection and when they sense motion can trigger other lights and Ring cameras plus send an alert to the owner’s mobile device.

Ring compatible sensors, locks, and Alexa devices

Ring also announced more sensors for Ring Alarm including monitors for smoke, carbon monoxide, flooding, freezing temperatures, intruders, and more. Ring Alarm now allows Alexa voice commands for locking and unlocking and arming and disarming smart locks. New smart locks from Schlage, Kwikset, and Yale connect to the Ring Alarm Base Station.

Smart Home

Alexa smart home capabilities seem to be limitless. If there’s an electric or electronic device involved, we can pretty much expect a related Alexa Skill either now or coming soon. The following device makers added new devices to the Alexa-compatible and Alexa-enabled universes.

Currant

Alexa can control Currant’s new Smart Wall Outlet, available in residential and commercial versions, which uses A.I. to analyze power consumption.

Daikin

The new Daikin One smart thermostat joined the Alexa roster.

D-Link

Partnering with McAfee, D-Link introduced Exo routers with Alexa voice control support.

Dux

Dux and Stellé announced they would introduce Alexa-compatible beds. 

GE Lighting


GE Lighting’s expanded C by GE smart lighting models all work with Alexa

Gourmia

Gourmia’s new smart small kitchen appliances let Alexa tell them what to do.

First Alert

Alexa can now control First Alert’s OneLink alarm and alert products.

Kohler

Select products from the Kohler Konnect platform of consumer-personalized products are Alexa compatible.

Legrand

Legrand’s new connected switch has Alexa integrated into the device.

Lutron

Lutron’s smart lighting system now includes a ceiling fan ready for Alexa voice commands.

LG

LG’s appliance ThinQ smart system will soon be able to order supplies like dish and laundry detergents via Amazon Dash Replacement.

Moen

Moen wants you to let Alexa take charge with its new U by Moen shower.

Resideo Technologies- Honeywell Home

The new Honeywell Home T-Series Smart Thermostats will all work with Alexa Skills.

Sengled

Sengled has expanded its lineup of Alexa-compatible smart light bulbs

TP-Link – Kasa Smart

Kasa Smart’s Alexa-compatible platform now includes new indoor and outdoor security cameras, a video doorbell, and more.

Trifo

During the first half of 2019, Trifo will launch its eponymous Trifo smart robot vacuum with Alexa voice command compatibility.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool is staking a claim in the smart appliance world with Alexa-compatibility in select new smart products. Whirlpool’s new Smart Countertop Oven and Smart Front Load Laundry Pair will work with Alexa, and the Whirlpool app will integrate with Amazon’s Dash Replacement program.

Whirlpool also announced that during 2019 it would introduce simplified Alexa commands so users will no longer be required to specify brands or appliance names, but can just say, “Alexa, set the oven timer to five minutes.”

Home Security

In addition to locks and alarms products mentioned in other categories, two new smart lock companies join team Alexa.

Altro

The new Altro Smart Lock’s deadbolt is Alexa command-compatible.

Schlage

Schlage’s Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt works with Key by Amazon, but even if you live in an area not yet serviced by Amazon’s secure package delivery service, the Schlage Encode lock is Alexa-compatible.

Smart Displays/Speakers/Headphones

The following new devices allow Alexa to control what you see and what you hear.

Asus

The Asus Lyra Voice all-in-one home network includes an AiMesh 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wi-Fi router, Bluetooth Speakers, and Amazon Alexa built in.

Archos

The new 5-inch and 7-inch Archos Mate displays include Alexa inside.

Boss Audio Systems

The new Boss LXA5 Double Din has a 6.2-inch touchscreen and Alexa built-in.

Klipsch

Alexa can control the new Klipsch Bar 48W sound bar.

Jabra

Jabra launched the Elite 85h headphones with Alexa built-in.

JBL

JBL’s Live Series headphones will all be optimized for Alexa.

Home Entertainment

Home electronics companies love to entertain you, and some of the biggest names in the business are building in Alexa so you can talk to the devices directly.

LG

LG’s 2019 TV lineup includes Alexa built-in.

Optoma

The Optoma P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Cinema also include integrated Alexa.

Roland Corporation

Sit down to play the Roland Go: Piano and you’ll discover it works with Alexa.

Samsung

Samsung’s newest televisions will all work with Alexa.

Vizio

Vizio is going the extra mile. In addition to building Alexa support in Vizio SmartCast 3.0, users can also use Alexa devices to control their Vizio TVs and, later in 2019, launch apps.

Automotive

Alexa Auto will hit the road this year on dashboards and in infotainment and navigation systems.

Abalta Technologies

Abalta’s WebLink connected car platform will let drivers talk to Alexa on its in-vehicle infotainment systems.

Automotive Grade Linux

Soon Alexa will be included in Automotive Grade Linux speech recognition APIs

Here Technologies

With support for Alexa in Here’s navigation and location services, Alexa will also be pre-integrated with Here Navigation On-Demand.

iOttie

The new iOttie Easy One Touch Connect smartphone car mount will have Amazon Alexa built-in.

Luxoft

Luxoft joined the Alexa movement with its announcement that Alexa will be integrated into vehicle dashboards and infotainment and navigation systems.

Qualcomm

Chipmaker Qualcomm demonstrated Amazon Alexa with in-vehicle experiences in next-generation vehicles.

Telenav

According to Telenav, Alexa will be integrated into its vehicle navigation system.

Other

This catch-all category demonstrates how Alexa compatibility can help in new categories.

Cybic

Cybic’s new Legend smart bike uses Amazon Alexa for traffic information and lighting control.

Petcube

There’s no reason to ignore your pets when considering ways to use Alexa. Petcube announced two smart pet cameras with Alexa built in, plus an Alexa-compatible treat-flinging mechanism and laser toys.

