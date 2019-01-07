Digital Trends
HERE Navigation On-Demand integrates Amazon Alexa for voice-first navigation

Bruce Brown
here on demand navigation uses alexa voice control ces 2019 location tracking

In a win-win for automakers and drivers, HERE Technologies and Amazon Alexa announced a new voice-first in-vehicle navigation and location collaboration at CES 2019.

HERE’s navigation system is currently integrated into more than 100 million vehicles worldwide, the company says. HERE Navigation On-Demand, the company’s newest platform, employs Alexa as a comprehensive voice interface.

HERE uses Amazon’s new Alexa Auto tools and APIs, which were announced last September, to transform in-vehicle navigation and expand the reach into users’ homes or anywhere users interact with their Alexa account.

With the new device and platform collaboration, for example, users will be able to plan trips or their daily route when they are at home or work or any place in between. When they get in their car, the navigation system will be pre-configured.

In addition to the convenience of anywhere-route planning, the Alexa-powered voice-first user interface means drivers won’t have to make or change settings other than by voice. Drivers will be able to stay focused on the road and other vehicles.

“We’re thrilled to be working with HERE to integrate Alexa with its in-vehicle navigation software,” said Ned Curic, VP of Alexa Auto at Amazon. “Because Alexa is integrated directly into the experience, automakers using HERE Navigation On-Demand can easily provide customers with an intuitive, voice-first experience in the car, and provide richer, more useful voice interactions at home and on the go.”

HERE also brings location information to the collaboration. The HERE location platform includes more than just vehicle position data, but also extensive data about places, routes, traffic, construction, and points of interest. Alexa will draw from HERE’s location-contextual information as needed.

For example, if a user sets up reminders for errands or stops during the next few days, when the time draws near, HERE’s Navigation On-Demand system will use Alexa to remind the user of the errand or stop.

Because HERE’s location platform also accesses real-time traffic data, routing information, and a database of area resources, as the platform develops the user could ask Alexa something like, “Alexa, where can I buy artisanal bread on my way home.”

“The in-vehicle user experience is rapidly changing, and automakers today have the opportunity to deliver the next generation of services that maximize the vehicle’s utility as the ultimate connected device,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies. “Our work with Amazon will drive a truly differentiated and delightful user experience, from the home to the car, to where you want to go, and what you need to know.”

Chinese car startup Byton is moving the touchscreen to where you least expect it
Sol Republic's new headphones include a tough-to-lose model with Tile built in
Polestar 2 teaser image
Cars

Sweden’s 400-horsepower answer to the Tesla Model 3 begins taking shape

Volvo sister company Polestar has released a teaser image to give us our first look at the 2, its second model. Polestar tells us the 2 will arrive as a four-door fastback with a 400-hp electric powertrain and about 300 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
2019 BMW i8
Cars

Could BMW return to the ranks of supercar builders with a 700-hp hybrid?

BMW is mulling a hybrid supercar as a replacement for the current i8, according to a new report. The new car would reportedly use a larger gasoline engine to generate more power than the i8.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Toyota P4 self-driving car prototype
Cars

Toyota rolls out an updated autonomous car prototype for CES 2019

Toyota's latest autonomous-driving test car, dubbed Platform 4.0 (or P4 for short) is based on the latest Lexus LS luxury sedan. It also features more sensors and greater computing power than its predecessor.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept
Cars

Infiniti previews its leap into one of the hottest industry segments

Infiniti will unveil the QX Inspiration concept at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The design study is an electric crossover shaped by Infiniti's newest design language that may point to a future production model.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport
Cars

This Porsche 718 uses components made from hemp to save weight

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race car uses components made from hemp and other natural fibers to reduce weight. The car's doors and rear wing spoiler are made from the unorthodox material.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Nissan Invisible-to-Visible technology concept
Cars

Nissan’s ‘invisible-to-visible’ tech makes driving similar to a video game

At CES 2019, Nissan will demonstrate technology meant to merge the real world with a virtual one called the Metaverse. The automaker believes future cars could use this invisible-to-visible tech to provide drivers with relevant info.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
Cars

Ford aims to impress cops, frighten criminals with hybrid police SUV

The 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is a police car based on the next-generation Explorer. An available hybrid powertrain and a host of tech features make it a thoroughly modern machine.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best gps for your car tomtom via 1425m thumb
Cars

TomTom debuts end-to-end autonomous driving system at CES 2019

GPS company TomTom is partnering with Japanese automotive components manufacturer Denso to produce an autonomous driving system which is capable of perceiving objects in the environment and planning a path from one location to another.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
walking car hyundai ces 2019 large 35005 hyundaielevatewalkingcarconcept
Cars

Hyundai’s Elevate ‘walking car’ can climb over rough terrain, will debut at CES

Hyundai is announcing a car which can walk or climb over challenging terrain. At CES, the company will present a vehicle combining aspect of robotics and electric vehicle technology into a four-legged prototype.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Byton M-Byte
Cars

Chinese car startup Byton is moving the touchscreen to where you least expect it

Chinese startup Byton traveled to CES 2019 to unveil a new version of its electric concept that's closer to series production. It has the largest screen ever fitted to a production vehicle.
Posted By Ronan Glon
japanese monks hit twitter to protest driving ticket hilarity ensues monk robes
Social Media

Japanese monks hit Twitter to protest driving ticket in the most brilliant way

Cops in Japan told a monk recently that he shouldn't drive a car wearing his traditional robe as its long length and long sleeves might affect his ability to drive safely. His fellow monks came up with a brilliant response.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Garmin Drive CES 2019
Cars

Garmin’s Drive GPS units tell you where to hike, sight-see, and eat

Garmin updated its Drive line of navigators at CES 2019 with new, road trip-friendly features. They give information about national parks and provide TripAdvisor ratings for restaurants and hotels, among other features.
Posted By Ronan Glon