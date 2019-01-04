Digital Trends
Cars

Toyota rolls out an updated autonomous car prototype for CES 2019

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 4
Toyota P4 self-driving car prototype
Toyota P4 self-driving car prototype
Toyota P4 self-driving car prototype
Toyota P4 self-driving car prototype

Toyota will bring its latest prototype self-driving car to CES 2019. Code-named Platform 4.0 (or P4 for short), the car continues Toyota’s two-pronged approach to autonomous-driving tech, with systems designed to drive without human intervention, or to assist a human driver.

Like all previous Toyota autonomous prototypes, the P4 is based on the Lexus LS, flagship sedan of the Japanese automaker’s luxury brand. But where previous prototypes were based on older versions of the LS, the P4 is based on the recently introduced fifth-generation model. Engineers chose the LS 500h hybrid version because its onboard battery pack can be used to power the sensors and computers needed for autonomous driving. This is why other automakers and tech companies tend to choose hybrids or electric cars as test platforms for their autonomous-driving tech.

Toyota said the P4 has two additional cameras on the sides of the body, and two new imaging sensors — one facing forward, one facing rearward. The imaging sensors also feature new chip technology, and the onboard radar has been tweaked to allow a better field of view, according to Toyota. The lidar system, which includes eight scanners, carries over from the previous-generation test car.

It may be a prototype, but the P4 was designed to function like a normal car. As with its previous test cars, Toyota tried to integrate the sensors with the P4’s bodywork, rather than just tacking them on. But the hump on the roof and cutouts in the front fenders are dead giveaways. The trunk-mounted computer box (which is more powerful than before, according to Toyota) was also rejiggered to free up space for cargo.

Toyota is developing two autonomous-driving systems: “Chauffeur” and “Guardian.” As the name implies, Chauffeur handles all driving duties, completely removing human drivers from the equation. Guardian allows a human driver to maintain control, only providing assistance when deemed necessary.

The first P4 cars will join Toyota’s test fleet this spring. The Japanese automaker will also partner with Uber on self-driving cars. It will invest $500 million in the ridesharing company, and supply a fleet of Sienna minivans for joint testing. Toyota believes services like Uber will be the main users of autonomous cars, rather than individual owners.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Features

These are the 10 most important tech news stories of 2018

From Facebook scandals to unprecedented space travel, 2018 has been a year of important, turbulent, exciting, worrying, and delightful tech news. We count the 10 tech stories that will be influencing the future.
Posted By Luke Larsen
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Waymo’s autonomous cars are coming under attack in Arizona

It's not just technological challenges that autonomous-car companies have to overcome. Waymo's testing of self-driving cars near Phoenix, Arizona, shows that they still have to win over some members of the public, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla model 3 assembly time lapse video factory timelapse feature
Cars

Mesmerizing time-lapse video provides rare look at how Tesla makes a Model 3

This 48-second time-lapse gives us a rare look inside the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. It shows how the company makes a Model 3 from start to finish. The process requires 40 basic steps that are accomplished in 90 minutes.
Posted By Ronan Glon
SSC Tuatara walk around screen cap
Cars

See the elusive SSC Tuatara supercar show off for the camera

The SSC Tuatara was built to be the world's fastest production car, with a claimed top speed of 300 mph. Despite not quite being ready for prime time, The Tuatara made a rare public appearance at a Connecticut dealership.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Covering nearly 3 million square feet, the annual CES show is a gadget-lover paradise. Every year, technological titans and scrappy startups alike descend on Las Vegas to show off the amazing products they’ve been quietly toiling away on…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla cuts prices by $2,000 to offset reduced tax credit

Tesla cut the price of the Model S, Model 3, and Model X by $2,000 to compensate for the halving of its federal tax credit from $7,500 to $3,750. The tax credit is being phased out because Tesla has reached 200,000 electric car sales.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
hondas app controlled sound sitter uses engine noise to calm kids honda toy
Cars

Honda’s app-controlled ‘Sound Sitter’ uses engine noise to calm down kids

The roar of a supercar engine is great for lulling a baby to sleep, so says Honda. It tested the sound of different car engines to create the Sound Sitter, a cuddly toy in the shape of a car that plays soporific engine noises.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 Subaru Outback
Cars

Subaru Outback vs. Subaru Forester: The differences and similarities

Subaru's Outback and Forester may appear similar -- and overlap in some areas -- but they are fundamentally different cars. We delve into the differences between the two vehicles in terms of design, tech, performance, and fuel economy.
Posted By Ronan Glon
volvo driver camera
Cars

Volvo could install a camera that watches you while you drive, but not soon

Volvo will add an in-car camera to its list of options before the end of 2019. The driver-facing unit monitors vital stats like glucose levels to reduce accidents caused by health problems, and it opens the door to facial recognition…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz dome light teaser
Cars

Welcome back: The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA will turn on its dome light for you

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the new, second-generation CLA during CES 2019. The design-led member of Mercedes' compact car family will stand out with a fastback-like roof line reminiscent of the CLS and frameless doors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
General Motors Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

GM may be the next automaker to lose its electric car tax credit

Tesla's federal tax credit for electric cars is phasing out, and General Motors may be next. The Detroit automaker hit the 200,000-unit ceiling for the tax credit in late 2018, according to a new report.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Byton CES concept teaser
Cars

Chinese startup Byton is moving the touchscreen to where you least expect it

Chinese startup Byton will travel to CES 2019 to unveil a new version of its 2018 concept that's closer to series production. Though we haven't seen it yet, a dark teaser image shows a touchscreen right in the middle of the steering wheel.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Polestar 2 teaser image
Cars

Sweden’s 400-horsepower answer to the Tesla Model 3 begins taking shape

Volvo sister company Polestar has released a teaser image to give us our first look at the 2, its second model. Polestar tells us the 2 will arrive as a four-door fastback with a 400-hp electric powertrain and about 300 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon