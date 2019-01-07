Digital Trends
Amazon Key adds keyless entry to garages, Ring devices, and business properties

Bruce Brown
Amazon announced expanded applications and device compatibility for its Amazon Key keyless entry at CES 2019. Newly supported Amazon Key devices include a Wi-Fi deadbolt lock, garage door openers, Ring app compatibility, and a smart fob for commercial and multifamily residential delivery drivers.

Keyless in-home Amazon delivery service for Prime members was the original Amazon Key application. In-home delivery isn’t available in all areas in the U.S. You can check your zip code here to see if Amazon Key works for deliveries where you live.

Even if deliveries aren’t yet supported in your area, however, now you can use Amazon Key for keyless access to your home, even when you’re in another part of the world. To use Amazon Key for deliveries or other applications, you’ll need an Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) and an Amazon Key-compatible smart lock.

New Amazon Key applications

You can use Amazon Key for permanent keyless and secure access for family members, recurring access for service people such as cleaners and dog walkers, and for one-time or temporary access for friends, neighbors, or repair people.  Because you can change access codes at any time, worries about multiple copies of your home key can be a thing of the past.

With compatible smart cams, you can use Amazon Key now monitor your home entryways with live video or two-way audio, and view stored video clips of everyone who enters or exits your home. You can also receive an alert when anyone locks or unlocks your door including information on who it is if applicable.

Because the Amazon Key app now works with Amazon Alexa as an Alexa skill, you can ask Alexa to lock or unlock or report the current status of compatible door locks.

New Amazon Key compatible devices

New Amazon Key-compatible devices and applications announced at CES 2019 include Schlage’s Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt, Amazon Key for Garage with CGI’s myQ-connected technology garage door opener Wi-Fi bridges and hubs, Ring video doorbells, and Key for Business, a smart fob for drivers who deliver Amazon packages to residential and commercial building with controlled access systems.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt

Schlage’s new Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt lock makes adding keyless entry technology to your home about as easy as it can get. You don’t need any additional hub or hardware to use the Encode lock. Just configure the lock with your home Wi-Fi network and then use the Amazon Key app to lock and unlock the door.

The lock supports 100 access codes for temporary, recurring or permanent access — all of which you can change at any time. You can also schedule access dates and times. The Schlage Encode lock also supports Amazon Key delivery if its available in your area. The Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt lock starts shipping March 5.

Key for Garage

If you have a myQ-Connected Technology compatible garage door opener, you will be able to control and monitor your garage door with the Key app. Amazon Prime members will also be able to receive deliveries to their garage in areas of the U.S. where the service is supported. Key for Garage will be available in the second quarter of 2019 in the U.S. To sign up for email updates, visit the Key for Garage site.

Open for Ring

Adding Amazon Key compatibility to Ring Video Doorbells extends the doorbell’s operational value. Now when configured with a Key-compatible smart lock from Yale, Kwikset, or Schlage, a ring customer can view the live video feed from their doorbell and push a button in the Ring app to unlock the door. The Ring app compatibility for Amazon Key will be available in the first quarter of 2019.

Key for Business

With Key for Business, which is available now for commercial and residential buildings with controlled-access systems, a driver making an Amazon delivery will be able to use a smart fob to access the building’s secure package drop off area. Typically, building staff needs to allow access to delivery services manually each time. With Key for Business support, building staff will be able to manage delivery hours and monitor driver entries and exits, but will not need to allow entrance to delivery personnel.

