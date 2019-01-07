Arlo expands smart home security lineup at CES 2019

Share

Arlo Technologies has built itself a reputation for making some of the best smart home security systems out there. The company spent much of 2018 steadily expanding and improving its products, and now it’s at CES 2019 showing off its latest and greatest innovations in the smart home space. Arlo came to the show with the Arlo Ultra security camera, a SmartHub for connected devices, and a multi-sensor, siren, and remote.

The Ultra security camera is Arlo’s flagship product. The wire-free device provides 4K HDR video footage around your home. The camera is capable of color night vision and sports a 180-degree panoramic field of view so nothing is out of frame. There’s an integrated spotlight built into the camera, and it supports two-way audio with an included speaker and a noise-canceling microphone.

“As the most advanced DIY monitoring solution we’ve ever launched, Arlo Ultra raises the bar for smart home surveillance. We’re excited to provide home, property and small business owners with a convenient system that not only delivers unmatched 4K HDR image quality, A.I., and computer vision capabilities, but also enables streamlined smart home control,” Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products, said in a statement.

The Ultra will arrive at major retailers including Best Buy and Amazon later this month. It will be available for $400 for one camera, which includes a one-year subscription to Arlo Smart Premier, the company’s premium subscription service that provides extended video history and sophisticated artificial intelligence that can identify objects that pass in front of the camera to provide more detailed alerts.

In addition to the Ultra, Arlo also brought its SmartHub to CES. The company calls the device the “nucleus of the smart home.” It provides extended battery life to Arlo devices around your home, and can easily interact with those products via two-way radio frequency communications. That includes third-party products that are built to be integrated into the Arlo home security ecosystem. If it has a “Works with Arlo” badge on it, then you’re good to go. The SmartHub ships with the Arlo Ultra security camera.

While Arlo is opening up its platform so that other companies to create products that work with the SmartHub, the company also has rolled out its own line of smaller accessories. Arlo has created a smart multi-sensor, siren, and remote. All of the devices are designed to integrate directly into the Arlo system and provide you with additional information about your home, as well as improve your overall security. Arlo didn’t provide any information regarding the availability or price for its new line of accessories.