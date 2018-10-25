Share

Most internet-connected cameras are branded as “smart,” but how smart are they really? Anyone who has ever received a false alarm notification triggered by a rogue squirrel might tell you, those cameras aren’t as smart as they seem. Arlo is trying to solve that problem by infusing its line of security cameras with artificial intelligence that gives them the ability to identify specific objects.

According to the company, the new A.I. infusion will allow Arlo security cameras to recognize animals, vehicles, and packages. The ability to spot these things will help to cut back on incidents where the camera is accidentally triggered by things that should be no cause for alarm.

It will also give users the ability to customize notifications in a way that better fits their needs. If you’re waiting for a package to arrive at your front door, Arlo cameras will be able to spot the box and let you know that it’s ready for you to bring in. If you’re keeping a close eye on your house, you can set up a notification to pop up when a car pulls into your driveway or when an animal has wandered its way into your yard.

“The introduction of animal, vehicle, and package detection to Arlo Smart marks the next generation of precise A.I. and video analytics offerings,” Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products, said in a statement. “By leveraging the power of Arlo’s advanced A.I. and computer vision capabilities, our users can enjoy added peace of mind and convenience to tailor their notifications to only the important events they truly care about.”

The best part about Arlo’s new computer vision features is that it doesn’t require you to overhaul your hardware. The tools will roll out as part of the Arlo Smart subscription service that is available to Arlo camera owners and will work on existing devices. The subscription will run you as little as $3 per month and can range up to $15 per month depending on what features you’re looking for and how many cameras you have. If you’re already a paying subscriber to Arlo Smart, the features will show up at no extra cost.