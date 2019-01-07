Digital Trends
Smart Home

At CES 2019, ADT makes a hard pivot to smart home security solutions

Clayton Moore
By
ADT_Doorbell-1

ADT started as a telegraph-based alert system in 1874 and the security company has always endeavored to be at the cutting edge of protection services. It makes sense that the security firm would take advantage of the very latest technology available.

Now it looks like the company is making a major move starting with an announcement during CES 2019 that ADT has completely redesigned its popular home security system to pivot to using smart home technology, including new integrations with digital assistants, yet another video doorbell (video doorbell-palooza!), a mobile safety app, and new interactive crime maps.

The big announcement is the reveal of the ADT Command Panel & Control Platform (ADT Command for short), a dynamic and innovative wireless panel with numerous smart home capabilities. It’s controlled by the ADT Control app, enabling customers to protect and automate their homes from anywhere.

“As home automation continues to evolve and become more accessible, we know our growing community of 2.5 million smart home customers want and expect a security solution that is fully integrated with the latest technology innovations,” said Don Young, ADT Chief Information Officer & Executive Vice President of Field Operations in a release. “With ADT Command & Control, consumers get best-in-class monitoring service from the largest security network, combined with the most cutting-edge technology. The Control platform supports over 250 devices, ranging from carbon monoxide detectors to smart light bulbs, providing custom-fit solutions that provide customers with real protection.”

Read: ADT wants its home security customers to use its new platform to control their smart home devices. This move has been telegraphed for a long time, starting with ADT’s new partnerships with a lot of technology companies and smart device manufacturers, including Ring and Nest. Let’s take a closer look.

First, the main attraction here is a 7-inch wireless touchscreen command panel that can be connected to most of your smart stuff, like thermostats, lights and doors. It sounds like it’s pretty customizable, with the ability to create dynamic scenes and rules so users can use voice commands to run several routines at once. It will also automatically snap a photo when the system is disarmed using its built-in camera.

Naturally, customers want their security systems up and running all the time, so the command panel has a battery backup as well as dual path broadband and LTE cellular communications, all under the umbrella of two-way encryption to reduce the possibility of hacking. It stands to reason that the system would offer voice control, and ADT has developed integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Voice Assistant to enable voice commands, dynamic scenes, and other actions.

The ADT Go app is another big rollout. Created in partnership with communication tool Life360, the app will be available in the Apple and Android stores to offer benefits like family check-in, crash detection and response, and SOS emergency response from one of ADT’s 4,000 monitoring professionals. The app also uses geofencing technology  — that’s using GPS or RFID technology to create a virtual geographic boundary that enables software to trigger a response when a smartphone or other mobile device enters or leaves a particular area — to enable actions like turning the lights on when you get home.

The final pieces of ADT’s new redesign are the ADT Video Doorbell, a weatherproof, high-definition doorbell that offers the usual bells and whistles these devices offer, but no concrete details yet, and a new Interactive Crime Map, which provides crime statistics the could be beneficial to future homebuyers or vacationers looking for a safe place to stay when visiting a new city.

If you’re in Las Vegas this week and want to check out ADT’s new security offerings, they’ll be at Veronese 2504 at the Sands Expo Convention Center.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Nearby dwarf galaxy will collide with Milky Way, awaken black hole at its heart
Up Next

House of Marley showcases sustainable true wireless earbuds and more at CES 2019
lavviebot cat box ces 2019 litter 7 1
Smart Home

IoT litter box automatically refills cat litter and monitors your pet’s health

Cat lovers will find something for them at CES 2019, as pet company PurrSong debuts a new smart cat litter box which automatically cleans itself and refills litter, as well as monitoring the health of your cat.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
elecpro use 3d facial recognition ces 2019 group us e lock
Smart Home

Elecpro Group introduces US:E smart lock with 3D facial recognition at CES 2019

Elecpro Group's US:E smart lock uses multiple unlock modes. Introduced at CES 2019 following a Kickstarter launch, the US:E smart lock will be available in two versions, each with six ways to lock and unlock.
Posted By Bruce Brown
netatmo smart video doorbell reveal ces cbyge tablelamp bed v4 green
Smart Home

Netatmo adds a smart video doorbell to its growing lineup of security products

Netatmo has released over a dozen products onto the smart home market since it was founded in 2011, and now the French manufacturer is unveiling a new Smart Video Doorbell that will go on sale around mid-2019.
Posted By Clayton Moore
u by moen shower avoice control ces 2019 2
Smart Home

Forget about singing in the shower. U by Moen lets you converse with Alexa

At CES 2019, Moen brought out its U by Moen technology that allows you to control every part of your showering experience through voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Lutron Caséta switches
Smart Home

Lutron adds fan control to its smart lighting system during CES 2019

In addition to the other unexpected launches at CES 2019, Lutron Electronics will augment its Caseta by Lutron brand with a new fan speed control module and an accompanying remote.
Posted By Clayton Moore
pg opte beauty wand ces 2019 180108 dreamworks basestation 3 min
Smart Home

Procter and Gamble offshoot Opté is launching a beauty wand to banish blemishes

Who's the fairest of them all? A new device launched at CES 2019 by Opté, a Proctor and Gamble startup, might be able to identify, analyze, and eliminate blemishes using an HD camera and a microscopic makeup printer.
Posted By Clayton Moore
inubx automated dog toilet ces 2019 inubox open
Smart Home

Inubox is an automated dog toilet that aims to get some tails wagging

Inubox, an automated dog toilet, is at CES 2019. Instead of going outside to do the dirty work, Inubox is an in-home solution that recognizes your dog, cleans up the waste, and puts it in a bag.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Amazon says it has sold more than 100 million Alexa-powered devices

If it seems as though Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is basically inescapable at this point, that's for good reason. According to Amazon, the company has sold more than 100 million devices with Alexa built into them.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
mui wood smart display ces 2019 img 8298
Smart Home

One of the coolest things at CES 2019 is a block of wood

Screens are taking over our homes. But Mui, an upstart from Japan, has a clever new way to show data in a way that’s less distracting, less obnoxious, and perhaps most importantly, a lot less ugly. And it looks like … a block of wood.
Posted By Nick Mokey
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa cam outdoor by tp link
Smart Home

Kasa Smart debuts A.I.-based smart home platform with security and lighting

TP-Link's Kasa Smart takes a big step up in the smart home space with an artificial intelligence-based platform called Smart Actions and a suite of security, lighting, and control devices at CES 2019.
Posted By Bruce Brown
arlo smart home security lineup ces 2019 group siren sensor remote control
Smart Home

Arlo expands smart home security lineup at CES 2019

Smart-home security company Arlo is at CES 2019 and is showing off the Arlo Ultra 4K security camera, a SmartHub, and a collection of tools including a multi-sensor, siren, and remote.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Instant Pot 6-quart
Smart Home

Love your Instant Pot but need new recipes? Feast on these cookbooks

The Instant Pot electric multicooker gains fans as it changes countertop cooking, replacing a half dozen other small appliances. Such a versatile instrument for home cooks demands recipes, so we found the nine best Instant Pot cookbooks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
here on demand navigation uses alexa voice control ces 2019 location tracking
Cars

HERE Navigation On-Demand integrates Amazon Alexa for voice-first navigation

HERE Technologies and Amazon Alexa announced a collaboration with HERE's Navigation On-Demand platform at CES 2019. Drivers can keep their focus on the road as they use Alexa voice interaction to manage the vehicle navigation system.
Posted By Bruce Brown