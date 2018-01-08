ADT is beefing up its security offerings with new cybersecurity solutions

Editors' Recommendations
- Affordable, DIY Ring Protect looks to lock up the home security system market
- A power outage won't shut down your Lynx Solar security camera
- Get a quote for your home improvement project using AR thanks to Streem
- The Mitte water system doesn’t just purify — it adds minerals to your water, too
- Move over, Amazon Key — BoxLock Home protects the packages left at your door
With more than a century of experience protecting families and their homes, ADT certainly knows how to keep folks safe. At CES 2018, the company unveiled a series of new services and products that promise to provide even more comprehensive protection to customers. This year, the company is promising to not only protect their customers in their homes, but while they’re on the go and on the cloud as well.
“Advancements in technology have not only changed the way we live, but have positively improved our ability to provide comprehensive security to those inside, and now outside, of the home,” said Jay Darfler, senior vice president of emerging markets at ADT. “ADT is making a significant step toward bringing safety and convenience to all by making it easier for families to stay connected and protected through intuitive apps, and launching cyber services that will redefine the idea of total security.”
First up is ADT’s new video doorbell, the latest tool to be added to the ADT Pulse ecosystem. Beginning in February 2018, customers will be able to control the entirety of their security and automation system through a single mobile app experience. Whether you need to unlock a door or arm your security system, you’ll be able to do so from the palm of your hand. And with the video doorbell, you can trigger a series of events to take place anytime someone shows up at your front door.
ADT is also expanding its voice control offering of ADT Pulse automations to include Google Home, which means you can now use Google Assistant to control your security system. And for even more functionality, ADT is also creating a new app with communication tool Life360, which will provide users with 24/7 SOS emergency responses from live monitoring agents. The app can also be used to track family check-ins, real-time local crime data, and car crashes (though it’s unclear as of yet how all of this will be synced).
Moreover, throughout 2018, ADT is pledging to expand its security capabilities to include cybersecurity, and will seek to protect residents’ networks and their data from virtual threats. Whether that means a hacker, dangerous malware, or a security breach, ADT hopes to fend off digital disasters using Personal Data and Identity Protection; Mobile, Web and Email Protection; Home Internet and Device Protection and Help; and Resolution and Insurance.