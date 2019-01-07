Digital Trends
Smart Home

Daikin One+ smart thermostat can listen as well as talk to Daikin HVAC systems

Denny Arar
By
daikin one smart thermostat ces 2019

Daikin, one of the largest HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) vendors in the world, recently introduced the first full-featured smart thermostat to offer two-way communications with its popular climate control systems.

The Daikin One+ smart thermostat unveiled at the CES 2019 in Las Vegas does everything you expect from this type of smart home appliance. It lets you adjust the temperature by swiping its touchscreen display or turning a hardware dial; set up a schedule for automated temperature adjustments; and activate an energy-savings mode, either manually or by geo-fencing (i.e. it kicks in when it senses that no one is home).

Additionally, the One+ can adjust humidity on Daikin systems that include humidity controls. It can also monitor air quality indoors (on systems with a Daikin One Home Air Monitor), also report on outdoor air quality and weather (when you’ve connected the One+ to the internet).

More importantly, the One+ can receive and respond to communications from Daikin HVAC systems, making adjustments based on this information. Most smart thermostats do not have this ability.

Daikin designed the One+ with several types of users in mind. The hardware dial makes temperature adjustments easy for non-techies, but turning it brings up the adjustment screen on the color LCD display for those who wish to swipe to a specific temperature. A motion sensor readies the thermostat for input as you approach, and tapping the hardware dial brings up the home screen on the display.

Homeowners can also access additional screens for the other settings (scheduled adjustments, away options, and air quality reports). Finally, the One+ has some screens with settings for home builders and HVAC installers and even has a bubble level to aid in installation.

The One+ connects to the internet via Wi-Fi. As with most web-connected smart thermostats, you can also access controls remotely, either via Daikin’s mobile apps (for Android or iOS) or major voice assistance systems (including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant).

A connected Daikin One+ also allows homeowners to cut energy costs by participating in peak load reduction programs offered by utilities. The thermostat supports the Open ADR 2.0 protocol utilities use for this purpose.

The one downside: You can only install the Daikin One+ with Daikin HVAC systems.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
Up Next

HTC brings two new headsets, a VR browser, and 'Netflix for VR' for CES 2019
here on demand navigation uses alexa voice control ces 2019 location tracking
Cars

HERE Navigation On-Demand integrates Amazon Alexa for voice-first navigation

HERE Technologies and Amazon Alexa announced a collaboration with HERE's Navigation On-Demand platform at CES 2019. Drivers can keep their focus on the road as they use Alexa voice interaction to manage the vehicle navigation system.
Posted By Bruce Brown
adt redesign security ces 2019 1
Smart Home

At CES 2019, ADT pivots further towards smart home security solutions

In a move that's been telegraphed for years now, ADT is going all in on smart home technology, unveiling at CES 2019 a newly redesigned smart home security system that includes a mobile safety app and a video doorbell.
Posted By Clayton Moore
kitchenaid smart oven revolutionizes kitchen ces 2019 stainless steel with powered attachments kode900hss 7
Smart Home

KitchenAid collaborates with Whirlpool, Hamilton Beach to cook up Smart Oven+

A collaboration between Whirlpool, Hamilton Beach, and KitchenAid has resulted in the KitchenAid Smart Oven+, a new smart oven with a series of different attachments that expand your culinary options.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
simcam ai home security camera ces 2019 bg1
Smart Home

SimCam security camera’s DIY A.I. recognizes faces, monitors pets and objects

SimCam introduced the SimCam home security and home automation camera with artificial intelligence at CES 2019. The SimCam can use A.I. for facial recognition and pet monitoring. The SimCam integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Autonomous Driving Systems
Cars

BlackBerry survey: Consumers don’t trust connected devices to keep data secure

BlackBerrry communication security specialists surveyed more than 4,000 adults about their opinions of connected device security and privacy. Most consumers do not trust Internet-connected devices and would pay extra for secure products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lifeshield video doorbell ces 2019 4
News

LifeShield bolsters its home security system with a new video doorbell at CES

LifeShield is already a robust player in the home security market but is launching a new offering at CES 2019 that augments its proprietary home security system with a new HD video doorbell that can be automated.
Posted By Clayton Moore
simplehuman sensor miirror hi fi and assist google assistant ces 2019 mirror
Smart Home

Simplehuman’s new smart mirror offers improved audio, help from Google Assistant

Simplehuman expanded its smart mirror lineup with the Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi and Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist at CES 2019. Both new mirrors have improved visibility and acoustics. The Assist model also adds Google Assistant for voice control.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ge appliances kitchen hub ces 2019 91372 014 psd
Smart Home

GE Appliances’ futuristic kitchen hub goes from prototype to market at CES 2019

At CES 2019, GE Appliances is unveiling the final consumer version of its long-awaited Kitchen Hub, an interactive smart kitchen control system and ventilation system that will hit the market in May of 2019.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ring brings door view cam smart lights ceo 2019 181218 oldham 0052 cropped
Smart Home

Ring answers the call with new video doorbell/peephole, sensors, and lights

Ring has announced a door view camera that fits in the peephole of most doors, as well as a line of brand-new smart lighting products to further expand its smart home security offerings.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon key for garages apartment buildings ring devices home keyless entry
Smart Home

Amazon Key adds keyless entry to garages, Ring devices, and business properties

Amazon announced increased device compatibility for Amazon Key for Prime members. New supported devices include a Wi-Fi deadbolt lock, garage door openers, Ring app, and a smart fob for commercial delivery drivers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
volo go cordless hair dryer ces 2019 hairdryer feat
Smart Home

Cordless hair dryers aren’t really a thing but Volo wants to change that

Finding a free outlet can sometimes be a pain in cramped bathrooms, so having a cordless hair dryer makes sense. The Volo Go is one of the first of its kind, and thanks to its infrared technology, it can supposedly dry hair in under 10…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
honeywell home resideo new t series thermostats smart sensors ces 2019 tstat on wall in
Smart Home

Honeywell Home/Resideo smart thermostats now come with remote room sensors

Days after changing the company name to Resideo, the former Honeywell Home introduced two new T-Series smart thermostats at CES 2019. The T9 and T10 Pro Smart Thermostats support Smart Room sensors to balance temperature in the home.
Posted By Bruce Brown
schlage encode wi fi enabled deadblot ces 2019 smart wifi deadbolt 0
Smart Home

Schlage’s new Wi-Fi lock works with Ring security and Amazon Key

Schlage has introduced the Encode Wi-Fi Enabled Deadbolt, the first-ever Wi-Fi connected lock that doesn't need a hub or a bridge. It is also Amazon Alexa compatible for voice control.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator review
Smart Home

Samsung is enhancing its Family Hub Fridge and washing machine

At CES 2019, the company is showing off the latest version of its Family Hub Refrigerator with A.I. enhancements that make it even smarter. It's also rolling out a new Wi-Fi connected washing machine.
Posted By AJ Dellinger