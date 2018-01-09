Legrand’s smart lighting controls work with Google Assistant, Alexa, and more

Legrand, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is bringing its own special brilliance to CES in a new collection of lighting controls that work with most major smart home platforms.

The company’s new offering is called the “radiant collection,” and includes a wide variety of light switches, dimmers, wall plates, and plug-in modules, as well as lighting and scene controllers. These smart devices work on the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) 1.3.1 security standard, which means they integrate seamlessly with smart home platforms like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung’s SmartThings cloud. Legrand says its radiant collection devices are the only wiring devices on the market based on the OCF 1.3.1 standard.

Legrand makes device pairing a snap through its customized, intuitive Lighting Control app, and the collection can also be controlled wirelessly with Android and iOS apps for Apple Watch, smartphones, and tablets. Users can also control lights outside their homes with remote access on Android and iOS devices, powered by Samsung’s ARTIK Cloud. Plug-in devices are usable out of the box and in-wall devices are installable in approximately 15-20 minutes.

“Regardless of budget, homeowners want access to thoughtful design touches that elevate their home’s aesthetic and provide convenient experiential benefits,” said Rebecca Gounaris, Legrand’s director of marketing. “Careful monitoring and market research indicates that more than ever, homeowners expect convenient control and advanced design elements to be incorporated into their personal spaces. By introducing the radiant collection, Legrand is offering homeowners a step above ordinary when it comes to reflecting their personal style and staying connected to their personal spaces.”

It’s a pretty powerful platform, powered by Legrand’s LC7001 Lighting Control system. The platform and accompanying Radiant collection devices allow users to conveniently adjust light levels, set up unique scenes, and automatically schedule lighting automation by time of day or even the rising and setting of the sun. With the touch of a button or unique voice command, users can adjust multiple lights throughout the home or set up a unique configuration for events or occasions.

Legrand says their Tru-Universal smart dimmer is the only product in the current smart home market capable of handling virtually any 120V dimmable bulb, including LED-based bulbs that require reverse phase dimming.

For security purposes, users can use Legrand’s Repeater and Away Emulator to capture typical lighting patterns and emulate those patterns when away from home.

These stylish lighting controls are low-profile and available in a variety of finishes including white, black, nickel, and light almond, all with a consistent finish across all devices and system components. The devices, switches and components in the radiant collection will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2018.