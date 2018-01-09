Digital Trends
Home > Smart Home > Legrand’s smart lighting controls work with…

Legrand’s smart lighting controls work with Google Assistant, Alexa, and more

By
Legrand Radiant4
Razer unveils Hyperflux wireless mouse and Nommo speaker line for gamers
August Home partners with Deliv to thwart would-be porch pirates
Skylink Group's Nova smart garage door controller syncs with Amazon Alexa
Need help? ZTE's safety wearable contacts first responders with touch of a button
The Array smart deadbolt hopes to make fiddling with keys a thing of the past
Digital Storm packs plenty of Nvidia GTX punch in its tiny Project Spark PC
Avanti Air gives Moshi's impressive headphones wireless capability
BlackBerry capitalizes on 2017's surprising success with new Bronze Edition KeyOne
Ooma unveils an AI-powered smart security camera to keep you safe
Alcatel's 2018 phone lineup features a budget phone with an 18:9 display
What happens when Detroit and Silicon Valley meet? Automotive-grade magic
Casio debuts fitness hybrid watch, solar-assisted GPS watch for outdoors
Pilot Era offers high-res in-camera 8K stitching, no computer necessary
Energous is finally bringing its awesome new wireless charging tech to market
AirSelfie debuts second-gen selfie drone with loads more memory and flight time

Legrand, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is bringing its own special brilliance to CES in a new collection of lighting controls that work with most major smart home platforms.

The company’s new offering is called the “radiant collection,” and includes a wide variety of light switches, dimmers, wall plates, and plug-in modules, as well as lighting and scene controllers. These smart devices work on the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) 1.3.1 security standard, which means they integrate seamlessly with smart home platforms like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung’s SmartThings cloud. Legrand says its radiant collection devices are the only wiring devices on the market based on the OCF 1.3.1 standard.

Legrand makes device pairing a snap through its customized, intuitive Lighting Control app, and the collection can also be controlled wirelessly with Android and iOS apps for Apple Watch, smartphones, and tablets. Users can also control lights outside their homes with remote access on Android and iOS devices, powered by Samsung’s ARTIK Cloud. Plug-in devices are usable out of the box and in-wall devices are installable in approximately 15-20 minutes.

“Regardless of budget, homeowners want access to thoughtful design touches that elevate their home’s aesthetic and provide convenient experiential benefits,” said Rebecca Gounaris, Legrand’s director of marketing. “Careful monitoring and market research indicates that more than ever, homeowners expect convenient control and advanced design elements to be incorporated into their personal spaces. By introducing the radiant collection, Legrand is offering homeowners a step above ordinary when it comes to reflecting their personal style and staying connected to their personal spaces.”

Radiant

It’s a pretty powerful platform, powered by Legrand’s LC7001 Lighting Control system. The platform and accompanying Radiant collection devices allow users to conveniently adjust light levels, set up unique scenes, and automatically schedule lighting automation by time of day or even the rising and setting of the sun. With the touch of a button or unique voice command, users can adjust multiple lights throughout the home or set up a unique configuration for events or occasions.

Legrand says their Tru-Universal smart dimmer is the only product in the current smart home market capable of handling virtually any 120V dimmable bulb, including LED-based bulbs that require reverse phase dimming.

For security purposes, users can use Legrand’s Repeater and Away Emulator to capture typical lighting patterns and emulate those patterns when away from home.

These stylish lighting controls are low-profile and available in a variety of finishes including white, black, nickel, and light almond, all with a consistent finish across all devices and system components. The devices, switches and components in the radiant collection will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2018.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, Google Assistant, legrand, Samsung SmartThings, smart lighting, Smart Home
Don't Miss

Ring aims to make your home safe and secure with a new camera and smart lights
Up Next

August Home partners with Deliv to thwart would-be porch pirates