Smart home devices are only becoming more popular, and it seems they’ve now piqued the interest of the U.S. government. On July 18, the Biden administration announced a new cybersecurity certification and labeling program for smart devices that will help customers find devices that are “safer and less vulnerable to cyberattacks.”

The so-called U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program is intended to get manufacturers thinking more carefully about the cybersecurity of their products and ensure they’re safe for the general public to have in their homes. It’s not expected to roll out until 2024, but the program would cover a wide range of products, including smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, smart televisions, smart thermostats, fitness trackers, and more.

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is launching the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark – a cybersecurity certification and labeling program that will help Americans more easily choose smart devices that are safer and less vulnerable to cyberattacks. pic.twitter.com/sBzUImz5TK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 18, 2023

While the program won’t roll out for quite a while (and the FCC will seek input from the public prior to its full implementation), plenty of retailers and manufacturers are already committed to the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program, such as Amazon, Google, LG, Logitech, and Samsung.

Once the program rolls out, any smart home product that meets its specifications would receive a U.S. Cyber Trust Mark logo on the product’s packaging — giving buyers an easy way to see which items have been tested for improved security protocols.

The program is intended to be entirely voluntary, so if a company doesn’t want to opt in or attempt to meet the standards set forth by the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark guidelines, they’re free to do so. But with cybersecurity issues constantly on the rise, consumers will likely flock to smart home gadgets that meet its requirements.

Aside from a logo on the box, consumers will also find a QR code that can be scanned to get further details about the program and see a list of certified devices that are part of the national registry.

Expect to hear more in the coming months, as the Biden administration and FCC continue to hold talks with the public, other governmental bodies, and companies that would be impacted by the program.

