Home Depot’s new Hubspace-compatible items include smart plug

Home Depot is expanding its Hubspace smart home lineup. If you’re unfamiliar with Hubspace, it’s Home Depot’s smart home line that works with many of its in-house brands.

Brands such as Commercial Electric, Defiant, Ecosmart, and Hampton Bay (as well as others) can all be linked through the Hubspace app and work together. Once linked, you can even connect Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to your Hubspace devices.

The two brands adding new products to Home Depot’s smart home ecosystem are Hampton Bay and Commercial Electric. Hampton Bay is adding its 24-foot-long, indoor/outdoor, LED colored, smart plug-in 12-bulb string light. The company is also adding its black LED spotlights and 13-inch CCTV and LED flush mount.

The 12-bulb string lights have shatterproof Edison bulbs. You can individually adjust the color and brightness of each bulb and create your own themes. The string lights retail for about $65. The black LED spotlights are low voltage and come in a three-pack. These spotlights are priced at $150 for the set. Lastly, the 13-inch LED flush mount can be easily installed onto any wall or ceiling in your home for only $60.

Commercial Electric is also adding more products to Home Depot’s smart home line. It is adding a Hubspace indoor/outdoor lighting socket, a 500-watt single-pole dimmer, and also the 15-amp duplex outlet. The Duplex Outlet is Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled for easy use in a smart home without relying on third-party smart plugs. At just $22, it’s an affordable upgrade for the home.

Commercial Electric’s indoor/outdoor screw lighting socket will allow any bulb to connect to your Hubspace app and home and be partially protected from the elements. It sells for $10. Next, the single pole dimmer also has a built-in motion detector to help with your automation. It retails for $25.

These products are now available from Home Depot’s website and will be available in-store soon. The low cost and lack of hub requirement should help you convert your home into a smart home with ease.

