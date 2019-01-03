Digital Trends
If you’re planning to give your kitchen counter appliances an upgrade, look no further than the lineup of devices Gourmia is bringing to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week. The company is rolling out three smart kitchen appliances that are compatible with popular A.I. voice assistants and offer mobile app compatibility so you can control them even when you’re away from home.

First up is Gourmia’s all-new seven-quart digital air fryer. The all-in-one fryer, rotisserie, and dehydrator cuts down on the fat associated with typical fryers while providing the same delicious crispy texture of traditonally fried food. It features 10 different presets to quickly cook up your favorite meals and RadiVection 360-degree technology that guarantees your food will be cooked all the way through. The company claims it’s 30 percent faster than a standard oven and it includes accessories to help in the cooking process.

If you’re looking for some more cooking options, then Gourmia’s 11-in-one Deluxe Multicooker likely has what you need. It features a 6.5-quart pot that is perfect for everything from chili to chicken to yogurt. The cooker has a simple display panel with plenty of presets and adjustable controls so you can get the perfect setup for your meal. It comes with a recipe book to get you started down the path of home-cooked meals.

Finally, if you need something to wash down those meals or get you up in the morning, you can try out Gourmia’s 10-Cup Coffee Maker and Grinder. The built-in grinder makes it easy to ground up your favorite beans and easily transfer them over to the coffee maker. With a programmable timer, LED display, and the ability to keep your coffee warm for 30 minutes, it’s a good option to keep your day going.

All of Gourmia’s new products connect with the company’s mobile kitchen app Mia. The app, which is available through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, allows you to program the appliances even when you’re away from home. The apps also work with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can set up your cooking preferences using voice commands. Gourmia’s new appliances expand on the company’s selection of internet-connected devices introduced earlier this year.

