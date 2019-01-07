Digital Trends
Smart Home

Petcube’s latest smart cameras leverage Alexa to keep tabs on your pets

Brandon Widder
By
petcube shows off bites 2 play at ces 2019 bites2 play2

If the excitement surrounding the PurrSong’s self-cleaning litter box is any indication, pet tech has become something of a hot commodity at CES 2019. This year, Petcube was on hand to introduce new iterations of its Bites and Play cameras, each of which will allow you to easily monitor and entertain your mutt or feline friend from afar.

Unlike previous models, both devices feature 1080p HD video, 4x digital zoom, and night vision. They also sport wide-angle lenses that allow for up to 180-degree views, a four-microphone array, and improved connectivity with 5GHz Wi-Fi support. Like nearly everything at CES this year, they flaunt Alexa, too, meaning you can play music, control lighting, and access more than 50,000 skills without ever lifting a finger (assuming you’re at home).

Each device offers its own set of unique incentives, however. The Petcube Bites 2 is more compact than the previous model and features a redesigned flinging mechanism that allows for better control over treat portions and supports a wider range of treat sizes. The Petcube 2, a third-generation model, takes after the original Petcube Camera in both form and function, albeit with some slight modifications. The device maintains the subtle, cube-like design of its predecessor, though, an upgraded laser component offers greater precision — something your cat will surely enjoy.

If your pet steps in front of the camera, both devices let you initiate and record a video call via a push notification, which you can then share online or store on your mobile device. The company’s optional Petcube Care subscription — which runs between $3 and $10 — provides other perks, such as the ability to access up to 10 days of activity via the cloud. The most expensive tier even comes with Smart Alerts, a feature that allows each camera to discern the difference between cats, dogs, and people, and provide real-time alerts when your pet is barking or meowing. Keeping tabs on Fido post-surgery has never been easier.

The Petcube Bites 2 and Petcube Play 2 will arrive in the spring for $249 and $199, respectively, and come in either matte silver or carbon black.

Don't Miss

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
here on demand navigation uses alexa voice control ces 2019 location tracking
Cars

HERE Navigation On-Demand integrates Amazon Alexa for voice-first navigation

HERE Technologies and Amazon Alexa announced a collaboration with HERE's Navigation On-Demand platform at CES 2019. Drivers can keep their focus on the road as they use Alexa voice interaction to manage the vehicle navigation system.
Posted By Bruce Brown
adt redesign security ces 2019 1
Smart Home

At CES 2019, ADT pivots further towards smart home security solutions

In a move that's been telegraphed for years now, ADT is going all in on smart home technology, unveiling at CES 2019 a newly redesigned smart home security system that includes a mobile safety app and a video doorbell.
Posted By Clayton Moore
kitchenaid smart oven revolutionizes kitchen ces 2019 stainless steel with powered attachments kode900hss 7
Smart Home

KitchenAid collaborates with Whirlpool, Hamilton Beach to cook up Smart Oven+

A collaboration between Whirlpool, Hamilton Beach, and KitchenAid has resulted in the KitchenAid Smart Oven+, a new smart oven with a series of different attachments that expand your culinary options.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
simcam ai home security camera ces 2019 bg1
Smart Home

SimCam security camera’s DIY A.I. recognizes faces, monitors pets and objects

SimCam introduced the SimCam home security and home automation camera with artificial intelligence at CES 2019. The SimCam can use A.I. for facial recognition and pet monitoring. The SimCam integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Autonomous Driving Systems
Cars

BlackBerry survey: Consumers don’t trust connected devices to keep data secure

BlackBerrry communication security specialists surveyed more than 4,000 adults about their opinions of connected device security and privacy. Most consumers do not trust Internet-connected devices and would pay extra for secure products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lifeshield video doorbell ces 2019 4
News

LifeShield bolsters its home security system with a new video doorbell at CES

LifeShield is already a robust player in the home security market but is launching a new offering at CES 2019 that augments its proprietary home security system with a new HD video doorbell that can be automated.
Posted By Clayton Moore
simplehuman sensor miirror hi fi and assist google assistant ces 2019 mirror
Smart Home

Simplehuman’s new smart mirror offers improved audio, help from Google Assistant

Simplehuman expanded its smart mirror lineup with the Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi and Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist at CES 2019. Both new mirrors have improved visibility and acoustics. The Assist model also adds Google Assistant for voice control.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ge appliances kitchen hub ces 2019 91372 014 psd
Smart Home

GE Appliances’ futuristic kitchen hub goes from prototype to market at CES 2019

At CES 2019, GE Appliances is unveiling the final consumer version of its long-awaited Kitchen Hub, an interactive smart kitchen control system and ventilation system that will hit the market in May of 2019.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ring brings door view cam smart lights ceo 2019 181218 oldham 0052 cropped
Smart Home

Ring answers the call with new video doorbell/peephole, sensors, and lights

Ring has announced a door view camera that fits in the peephole of most doors, as well as a line of brand-new smart lighting products to further expand its smart home security offerings.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon key for garages apartment buildings ring devices home keyless entry
Smart Home

Amazon Key adds keyless entry to garages, Ring devices, and business properties

Amazon announced increased device compatibility for Amazon Key for Prime members. New supported devices include a Wi-Fi deadbolt lock, garage door openers, Ring app, and a smart fob for commercial delivery drivers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
volo go cordless hair dryer ces 2019 hairdryer feat
Smart Home

Cordless hair dryers aren’t really a thing but Volo wants to change that

Finding a free outlet can sometimes be a pain in cramped bathrooms, so having a cordless hair dryer makes sense. The Volo Go is one of the first of its kind, and thanks to its infrared technology, it can supposedly dry hair in under 10…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
honeywell home resideo new t series thermostats smart sensors ces 2019 tstat on wall in
Smart Home

Honeywell Home/Resideo smart thermostats now come with remote room sensors

Days after changing the company name to Resideo, the former Honeywell Home introduced two new T-Series smart thermostats at CES 2019. The T9 and T10 Pro Smart Thermostats support Smart Room sensors to balance temperature in the home.
Posted By Bruce Brown
schlage encode wi fi enabled deadblot ces 2019 smart wifi deadbolt 0
Smart Home

Schlage’s new Wi-Fi lock works with Ring security and Amazon Key

Schlage has introduced the Encode Wi-Fi Enabled Deadbolt, the first-ever Wi-Fi connected lock that doesn't need a hub or a bridge. It is also Amazon Alexa compatible for voice control.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator review
Smart Home

Samsung is enhancing its Family Hub Fridge and washing machine

At CES 2019, the company is showing off the latest version of its Family Hub Refrigerator with A.I. enhancements that make it even smarter. It's also rolling out a new Wi-Fi connected washing machine.
Posted By AJ Dellinger