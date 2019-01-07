Share

If the excitement surrounding the PurrSong’s self-cleaning litter box is any indication, pet tech has become something of a hot commodity at CES 2019. This year, Petcube was on hand to introduce new iterations of its Bites and Play cameras, each of which will allow you to easily monitor and entertain your mutt or feline friend from afar.

Unlike previous models, both devices feature 1080p HD video, 4x digital zoom, and night vision. They also sport wide-angle lenses that allow for up to 180-degree views, a four-microphone array, and improved connectivity with 5GHz Wi-Fi support. Like nearly everything at CES this year, they flaunt Alexa, too, meaning you can play music, control lighting, and access more than 50,000 skills without ever lifting a finger (assuming you’re at home).

Each device offers its own set of unique incentives, however. The Petcube Bites 2 is more compact than the previous model and features a redesigned flinging mechanism that allows for better control over treat portions and supports a wider range of treat sizes. The Petcube 2, a third-generation model, takes after the original Petcube Camera in both form and function, albeit with some slight modifications. The device maintains the subtle, cube-like design of its predecessor, though, an upgraded laser component offers greater precision — something your cat will surely enjoy.

If your pet steps in front of the camera, both devices let you initiate and record a video call via a push notification, which you can then share online or store on your mobile device. The company’s optional Petcube Care subscription — which runs between $3 and $10 — provides other perks, such as the ability to access up to 10 days of activity via the cloud. The most expensive tier even comes with Smart Alerts, a feature that allows each camera to discern the difference between cats, dogs, and people, and provide real-time alerts when your pet is barking or meowing. Keeping tabs on Fido post-surgery has never been easier.

The Petcube Bites 2 and Petcube Play 2 will arrive in the spring for $249 and $199, respectively, and come in either matte silver or carbon black.