Digital Trends
Outdoors

The Cybric Legend smartbike will have riders saying, ‘Hey, Alexa!’

Kraig Becker
By
amazon alexa cybic legend bike cybric 1

If you need further proof that Amazon’s Alexa is poised to take over the world, look no further than the Cybic Legend. This new smartbike, which is set to make its official debut at the Consumer Electronics Show next week comes with the artificial intelligence-powered assistant baked in. Reportedly, the new bike will use Alexa to handle a host of features and functionality designed to provide riders with greater safety and convenience.

The bike, which is scheduled to go on sale in the U.K. this summer, is the first to feature Alexa onboard. The digital assistant isn’t just there to answer trivia questions or play a text-only version of Skyrim however, as she has been given a number of useful abilities that riders are sure to appreciate. For instance, Legend can track a number of fitness metrics, including speed, distance traveled, time, and more. Alexa can even display that information on the bike’s built-in touchscreen, making it easy to keep track of a workout.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg for what Alexa can do on this bike. The digital assistant can also provide traffic information and provide navigational cues, helping a cyclist find his or her way on busy city streets. She can also be used to activate the bike’s integrated lighting system, turning on the front and rear lights using only the rider’s voice. The Legend even includes an audio player for listening to music and podcasts and it comes equipped with an alarm and GPS-tracking system that can be used to locate the bike should it be stolen or misplaced.

amazon alexa cybic legend bike cybric 2

In order to use Alexa’s connected features, the smartbike is outfitted with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity options. Reportedly, when the bike ships it will come with a Vodafone SIM card that provides three years of free 3G service. That isn’t blisteringly fast networking but it should be adequate enough to keep Alexa functioning while away from home.

There is no word on when exactly the Cybric Legend will go on sale or how much it will cost, but U.K. specialty shop Halfords is said to be the first to offer the bike. An electric version, dubbed the Cybric E-Legend, is rumored to also be in the works and will be offered alongside the original model. Hopefully, we’ll find out more at CES 2019 next week.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show
Up Next

Here's everything we know about Apple's iOS 13 so far
awesome tech you cant buy yet kistler jacket feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
how to change alexas voice oak echo kitchen counter 640x427 c
Smart Home

Make Alexa your own: How to change the digital assistant’s voice

If you live in a country where English is not the primary language, or you're learning a second language and want to get all the practice you can get, you can set Alexa's default language to one of nine other languages.
Posted By Gia Liu
huawei watch gt review feat
Product Review

Huawei’s Watch GT is all the fitness smartwatch you need, if you exercise in silence

The Huawei Watch GT shows what Huawei can do when it ditches Google’s Wear OS and comes up with its own smartwatch operating system. The result is a stylish watch with amazing battery life, but with some surprising omissions.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung unpacked galaxy home bixby speaker
Smart Home

Samsung may already be working on a second Galaxy Home smart speaker

Samsung is yet to release its first smart speaker and there's already talk of it prepping a second, more affordable one. Details are scant just now, but if the rumors are true, expect a smaller, simpler version of the Galaxy Home.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Outdoors

These choice iPhone bike mounts hold your phone so you don't have to

You shouldn't use your iPhone while biking but you may want to use your phone's GPS to navigate to your destination. Thankfully, there are numerous iPhone bike mounts available. These are our favorites.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
no volcano selfies are not a good idea hawaii volcanoes national park nps janice wei
Social Media

No, ‘volcano selfies’ are not a good idea (especially during eruptions)

A report from the Royal Geographical Society notes how more and more people are traveling around the world to erupting volcanoes in a bid to snap dramatic shots for their social media followers. But it's not always a great idea.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
polar releases vantage m and v fitness wearables vignette feat
Wearables

Polar Vantage V and M fitness watches: Everything you need to know

Polar launched its latest lineup of devices. Known as the Polar Vantage V and the Polar Vantage M, both provide a new optical heart rate sensor, additional tracking metrics, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best treadmills 61k1n36tz0l
Smart Home

Tired of running outdoors? Check out the best treadmills of 2018

Running can burn up to 900 calories per hour, melting away fat and strengthening your muscles.  Compared to running outdoors, you're safer staying indoors on a cushioned track. We've rounded up the best treadmills on the market
Posted By Gia Liu
Outdoors

Rough it in absolute comfort with the best sleeping pads available

Shopping for a sleeping pad for your next backpacking trip? Don't buy something that feels like a cold slab of stone. Narrow your selection with our carefully selected list of the best sleeping pads available.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS watch
Deals

The discounted Garmin Forerunner 35 is a great Fitbit Versa alternative

This GPS watch was made for the sole purpose of fitness tracking. Whether you're running, biking, swimming, or walking, the Forerunner 35 is able to give you key metrics to aid you in your quest for a healthier you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google fit tips recommendations header
Mobile

Google Fit wants to help you remember your New Year’s resolutions

Indulge over the holiday season? Of course you did. Want to kick off the New Year with an incentive to get fit? No, not really? But just in case you do, the Google Fit app has a challenge lined up to help you get back in shape.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best heated outdoor gear 8k flexwarm jacket women
Outdoors

These surprisingly affordable heated jackets will keep you toasty all winter

These are the best heated jackets for keeping us warm and comfortable in the colder temperatures of winter, providing a surprisingly cosy experience powered only by a lightweight rechargeable USB battery pack.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Outdoors

Take on the forces of nature with one of the best backpacking tents you can buy

Whether you're headed out for the weekend or a thru-hike, these are the best backpacking tents you can buy. A proper backpacking tent allows you to stay comfortable and cozy on beautiful days or when the forces of nature seem to be…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
outdoor industry aerogel oros explorer quater zip
News

Born in NASA labs, Aerogel insulation is finally making it to your wardrobe

The warmest insulator known to man is Aerogel, which has begun finding its way into outdoor gear at long last, delivering on the promise of lightweight and thin products that perform well in cold conditions.
Posted By Kraig Becker