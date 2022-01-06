Lenovo is introducing its new Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in instead of Google. In addition, the New Smart Clock also has a new docking accessory: The new Ambient Light Dock.

Lenovo was an early innovator for smart displays powered by Google Assistant. Over the past few years, they’ve released two generations of its Lenovo Smart Clock. However, at CES 2022, Lenovo has just announced its new Smart Clock powered with Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant instead. Having Alexa will bring the Lenovo Smart Clock into Amazon’s smart home ecosystem and allow you to control your related smart devices, similar to an echo dot.

There are a couple of other changes to the smart clock than just the voice assistant swap. First, the fabric casing that wraps around the LED display is a bit more pronounced than the previous generations. It also has a more prominent chin that puts the display at a slightly better upward angle. This angle is similar to Amazon’s other smart display panels. The other visual feature is that this new Smart Clock has a cute facial animation when you ask Alexa something.

The New Lenovo Smart Clock Essential still doesn’t have a camera, just like its previous models. However, there is still a mute switch for the mic and a USB port alongside the back to charge a phone or other device.

Alongside the new Smart Clock, Lenovo introduces its new Lenovo Ambient Light Dock. The new Light Dock attaches to the bottom of the Smart Clock and looks like bubbly squid tentacles. The dock lights up with solid colors or fades in and out to provide a touch of zen. You can control the Light Dock via taps on the Smart Clock’s casing or by using the Alexa app.

The new Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is expected to be available in January 2022 and will start at $60. The Lenovo Ambient Light Dock is expected sometime during Q1 2022 and will begin at $30.

