So you've decided which e-bike is right for you and started your journey into cycling, but you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of the accessories and tools available. From repair kits and bike pumps to keep your bike in good working order to helmets and locks for safety, there's plenty to consider. Luckily, we're here to help narrow things down for you. Here are our picks for the best e-bike accessories you can buy right now.
Bern Hudson MIPS Helmet
Best helmet
- Stylish
- MIPS technology
- Feature-packed
- Pricey
Protecting your head should be your highest priority after buying an e-bike. The award-winning Bern Hudson MIPS helmet is a top-notch choice, providing a stylish aesthetic alongside tons of cool features, including an integrated LED light, reinforced vents, a flip visor, and more. Most importantly, though, its Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) helps further protect your brain in the event that you're thrown from your bike.
Rockbros Air3 Bike Floor Pump
Best floor pump
- Sturdy build quality
- Accurate gauge
- Expensive
Improper tire pressure can make your bike both uncomfortable and unsafe, so you'll want to check it every week or two. When it's time to add air, Rockbros Air3 gets this job done efficiently thanks to an aluminum alloy body and long, thick inflation hose that won't bend up on you. Unlike a lot of cheaper alternatives purchased at places like department stores, the Air3 also provides you with a handy gauge that takes the guesswork out of the whole process.
Aventon x Fanttik Electric Bike Pump
Best portable pump
- Very portable
- Quick and easy to use
- Can also be used at home
- Requires charging
- Expensive
What happens if you're on the go and your tire starts losing air? That's where the Aventon x Fanttik Electric Bike Pump can really be a lifesaver. Just keep this immensely useful accessory charged when you're at home, then toss it in a rack bag or satchel when you're out riding. You can even choose how much you want to inflate your tires, and it'll shut off when it reaches your selected PSI. Fancy!
Rockbros Folding Smart Lock
Best bike lock
- Multiple unlock methods
- Heavy-duty steel frame
- Rather heavy
Look, you might be able to get by with a simple chain sometimes, but bolt cutters can make shockingly short work of them. If you need the best security for your e-bike, pick up the Rockbros Folding Smart Lock. Its heavy-duty steel frame ensures that virtually nothing is cutting through it. Even better, it can be unlocked using your fingerprint, keys, or via a helpful smartphone app — the latter of which also makes it easier to share with friends and family.
Knog Scout Bike Alarm & Finder
Best bike alarm
- 85-decibel alarm
- Accurate location tracking
- Affordable
- Not compatible with Android
Securing your bike physically is one thing, but having an alarm to deter anyone messing with it is an extra layer of protection that's easy to recommend. The Scout Bike Alarm & Finder provides a loud 85-decibel alarm sound to scare off anyone who tries to move the bike without your permission, and you'll receive an instant notification on your iPhone when you're in Bluetooth range. It also provides an easy way to track your bike's location at any time via the "Find My" app.
Orcish Bicycle Repair Kit
Best repair kit
- Easy to strap on your bike
- Plenty of tools
- Slightly bulky
While you may keep a lot of tools in your garage for working on your e-bike at home, you never know when something unfortunate is going to happen on a ride, so it's always best to be prepared. The Orcish Bike Repair Kit contains a wide variety of commonly used tools that you may need for basic repairs, including a handy multi-tool, a patch kit, and plenty more.
Rockbros Waterproof Phone Mount
Best phone mount
- Waterproof
- Easy to install
- Extra slot for cards and cash
- Can't fit phones bigger than 6.8 inches
Even when you want to head off on a bike ride, there's little doubt that you'll want to bring your phone along with you for emergencies (or for listening to some tunes). The Rockbros Waterproof Phone Mount is extremely easy to install on the handlebar of your ebike (or even motorcycle, if that's your jam) and protects your phone in the event of inclement weather. Not only can you still comfortably use the phone through the protective screen, but there's even an extra slot inside for storing valuables like debit cards and cash.
Accmor Bike Water Bottle Holder
Best water bottle holder
- Works on nearly any bike
- Comes with two cages
- Can't hold very large bottles
While many brands may include mounts for a water bottle cage on their bikes, not all do, and you can't always choose where they go. The Accmor Universal Bike Cup Holder has a special mount that can be used on nearly any bike without an issue. Toss it on the handlebar, under the seat, on one of the forks, or just about anywhere else you can think to put it. Stay hydrated out there!
Hollywood Racks Sports Rider Hitch Rack
Best bike rack
- Carries up to 160 pounds
- Fits two bikes
- Easy to store
- Heavy
- Requires a hitch on your vehicle
If you're going to want to use your e-bike to explore beyond your local area, you'll need a convenient way to transport it on your car. The Hollywood Racks Sport Rider hitch rack can carry up to two e-bikes with a high maximum load capacity of 160 pounds, so all but the heaviest bikes will fit. Though it's a bit heavy, it's relatively easy to take off and store out of the way when you aren't planning to use it for a while. Just note that you'll need a vehicle with a hitch!
Oi Luxe Bike Bell
Best bike bell
- Clean look
- Easy to install
- Quieter than some alternatives
Sometimes you need to alert people around you that you're coming through, and there's no better way to do that than with the recognizable ding of a bicycle bell. The Knog Oi Luxe bicycle bell isn't the loudest bell you can purchase, but its clean, clear chime is incredibly satisfying, and its build quality and aesthetics are fantastic. Better yet, it's very simple to install.
