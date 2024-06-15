 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best e-bike accessories make your ride safer, smoother, and more fun

By
Bern Hudson MIPS Bike Helmet
Bern Hudson MIPS Helmet
Best helmet
Jump to details
Rockbros Bike Floor Pump
Rockbros Air3 Bike Floor Pump
Best floor pump
Jump to details
Aventon x Fanttik Electric Bike Pump
Aventon x Fanttik Electric Bike Pump
Best portable pump
Jump to details
ROCKBROS Folding Bike Lock Smart Fingerprint
Rockbros Folding Smart Lock
Best bike lock
Jump to details
Knog Scout Bike Alarm & Finder
Knog Scout Bike Alarm & Finder
Best bike alarm
Jump to details
ORCISH 45PCS Bike Repair Kit
Orcish Bicycle Repair Kit
Best repair kit
Jump to details
Rockbros Waterproof Phone Mount
Rockbros Waterproof Phone Mount
Best phone mount
Jump to details
Accmor Bike Water Bottle Holder
Accmor Bike Water Bottle Holder
Best water bottle holder
Jump to details
Hollywood Racks Sport Rider
Hollywood Racks Sports Rider Hitch Rack
Best bike rack
Jump to details
Oi Luxe Bike Bell
Oi Luxe Bike Bell
Best bike bell
Jump to details

So you've decided which e-bike is right for you and started your journey into cycling, but you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of the accessories and tools available. From repair kits and bike pumps to keep your bike in good working order to helmets and locks for safety, there's plenty to consider. Luckily, we're here to help narrow things down for you. Here are our picks for the best e-bike accessories you can buy right now.

Bern Hudson MIPS Helmet
Rad Power Bikes

Bern Hudson MIPS Helmet

Best helmet

Pros
  • Stylish
  • MIPS technology
  • Feature-packed
Cons
  • Pricey

Protecting your head should be your highest priority after buying an e-bike. The award-winning Bern Hudson MIPS helmet is a top-notch choice, providing a stylish aesthetic alongside tons of cool features, including an integrated LED light, reinforced vents, a flip visor, and more. Most importantly, though, its Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) helps further protect your brain in the event that you're thrown from your bike.

Bern Hudson MIPS Bike Helmet
Bern Hudson MIPS Helmet
Best helmet
ROCKBROS AIR3
ROCKBROS

Rockbros Air3 Bike Floor Pump

Best floor pump

Pros
  • Sturdy build quality
  • Accurate gauge
Cons
  • Expensive

Improper tire pressure can make your bike both uncomfortable and unsafe, so you'll want to check it every week or two. When it's time to add air, Rockbros Air3 gets this job done efficiently thanks to an aluminum alloy body and long, thick inflation hose that won't bend up on you. Unlike a lot of cheaper alternatives purchased at places like department stores, the Air3 also provides you with a handy gauge that takes the guesswork out of the whole process.

Rockbros Bike Floor Pump
Rockbros Air3 Bike Floor Pump
Best floor pump
Related
Aventon x Fanttik Bike Pump
Aventon

Aventon x Fanttik Electric Bike Pump

Best portable pump

Pros
  • Very portable
  • Quick and easy to use
  • Can also be used at home
Cons
  • Requires charging
  • Expensive

What happens if you're on the go and your tire starts losing air? That's where the Aventon x Fanttik Electric Bike Pump can really be a lifesaver. Just keep this immensely useful accessory charged when you're at home, then toss it in a rack bag or satchel when you're out riding. You can even choose how much you want to inflate your tires, and it'll shut off when it reaches your selected PSI. Fancy!

Aventon x Fanttik Electric Bike Pump
Aventon x Fanttik Electric Bike Pump
Best portable pump
ROCKBROS Anti-Theft Lock
ROCKBROS

Rockbros Folding Smart Lock

Best bike lock

Pros
  • Multiple unlock methods
  • Heavy-duty steel frame
Cons
  • Rather heavy

Look, you might be able to get by with a simple chain sometimes, but bolt cutters can make shockingly short work of them. If you need the best security for your e-bike, pick up the Rockbros Folding Smart Lock. Its heavy-duty steel frame ensures that virtually nothing is cutting through it. Even better, it can be unlocked using your fingerprint, keys, or via a helpful smartphone app — the latter of which also makes it easier to share with friends and family.

ROCKBROS Folding Bike Lock Smart Fingerprint
Rockbros Folding Smart Lock
Best bike lock
The Knog Scout attaches to your bike's frame at the water bottle bolts.
Knog

Knog Scout Bike Alarm & Finder

Best bike alarm

Pros
  • 85-decibel alarm
  • Accurate location tracking
  • Affordable
Cons
  • Not compatible with Android

Securing your bike physically is one thing, but having an alarm to deter anyone messing with it is an extra layer of protection that's easy to recommend. The Scout Bike Alarm & Finder provides a loud 85-decibel alarm sound to scare off anyone who tries to move the bike without your permission, and you'll receive an instant notification on your iPhone when you're in Bluetooth range. It also provides an easy way to track your bike's location at any time via the "Find My" app.

Knog Scout Bike Alarm & Finder
Knog Scout Bike Alarm & Finder
Best bike alarm
ORCISH Bicycle Repair Kit
ORCISH

Orcish Bicycle Repair Kit

Best repair kit

Pros
  • Easy to strap on your bike
  • Plenty of tools
Cons
  • Slightly bulky

While you may keep a lot of tools in your garage for working on your e-bike at home, you never know when something unfortunate is going to happen on a ride, so it's always best to be prepared. The Orcish Bike Repair Kit contains a wide variety of commonly used tools that you may need for basic repairs, including a handy multi-tool, a patch kit, and plenty more.

ORCISH 45PCS Bike Repair Kit
Orcish Bicycle Repair Kit
Best repair kit
ROCKBROS Waterproof Phone Mount
ROCKBROS

Rockbros Waterproof Phone Mount

Best phone mount

Pros
  • Waterproof
  • Easy to install
  • Extra slot for cards and cash
Cons
  • Can't fit phones bigger than 6.8 inches

Even when you want to head off on a bike ride, there's little doubt that you'll want to bring your phone along with you for emergencies (or for listening to some tunes). The Rockbros Waterproof Phone Mount is extremely easy to install on the handlebar of your ebike (or even motorcycle, if that's your jam) and protects your phone in the event of inclement weather. Not only can you still comfortably use the phone through the protective screen, but there's even an extra slot inside for storing valuables like debit cards and cash.

Rockbros Waterproof Phone Mount
Rockbros Waterproof Phone Mount
Best phone mount
Accmor Water Bottle Holder
Accmor

Accmor Bike Water Bottle Holder

Best water bottle holder

Pros
  • Works on nearly any bike
  • Comes with two cages
Cons
  • Can't hold very large bottles

While many brands may include mounts for a water bottle cage on their bikes, not all do, and you can't always choose where they go. The Accmor Universal Bike Cup Holder has a special mount that can be used on nearly any bike without an issue. Toss it on the handlebar, under the seat, on one of the forks, or just about anywhere else you can think to put it. Stay hydrated out there!

Accmor Bike Water Bottle Holder
Accmor Bike Water Bottle Holder
Best water bottle holder
Hollywood Racks Sport Rider Hitch Rack
Rad Power Bikes

Hollywood Racks Sports Rider Hitch Rack

Best bike rack

Pros
  • Carries up to 160 pounds
  • Fits two bikes
  • Easy to store
Cons
  • Heavy
  • Requires a hitch on your vehicle

If you're going to want to use your e-bike to explore beyond your local area, you'll need a convenient way to transport it on your car. The Hollywood Racks Sport Rider hitch rack can carry up to two e-bikes with a high maximum load capacity of 160 pounds, so all but the heaviest bikes will fit. Though it's a bit heavy, it's relatively easy to take off and store out of the way when you aren't planning to use it for a while. Just note that you'll need a vehicle with a hitch!

Hollywood Racks Sport Rider
Hollywood Racks Sports Rider Hitch Rack
Best bike rack
Knog Bell
Knog

Oi Luxe Bike Bell

Best bike bell

Pros
  • Clean look
  • Easy to install
Cons
  • Quieter than some alternatives

Sometimes you need to alert people around you that you're coming through, and there's no better way to do that than with the recognizable ding of a bicycle bell. The Knog Oi Luxe bicycle bell isn't the loudest bell you can purchase, but its clean, clear chime is incredibly satisfying, and its build quality and aesthetics are fantastic. Better yet, it's very simple to install.

Oi Luxe Bike Bell
Oi Luxe Bike Bell
Best bike bell

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer

Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be found on IGN, GameSpot, Tom's Guide, and more.

Goal Zero’s new Skylight is an LED palm tree for emergencies
A Goal Zero Skylight shining LEDs lights into a darkened hallway.

Goal Zero is expanding its lighting range today with a backup LED system called the Skylight. The Goal Zero Skylight is an all-in-one set that includes a 33Wh battery built in and six LED panels that can blast out 6,000 lumens all told.

There are four brightness settings available, if that much light is overkill for your needs, and the panels can angle outwards as needed to cover a larger area. Combined with the 12 feet of telescoping available from the tripod, you can cover quite the range with visibility. A handle with a one-button release allows you to quickly deploy the Skylight for outdoor work or play, and stakes stored in the legs give you the option to keep it in place. A dedicated spool stows the charging cable when you're not using it, and a carrying case is included to store and move the whole kit.

Read more
The best electric bikes for 2023
Aventon Pace 500.3 with rider on it

Whether you're wondering what the fuss is all about with e-bikes, or you're an enthusiast shopping for a new model, the options have never been broader. There is an e-bike for just about anyone who wants to try electric two-wheeling, whether you want to spend $500 or $5,000. Using e-bikes for commuting is an eminently practical and cost-saving alternative form of transport for some people, but most riders choose e-bikes for fun and adventure.

Here are eight of the best e-bikes available today, from our favorite overall pick to more specialized choices for every type of rider, whether you're looking for something fast, portable, and just more affordable.

Read more
The 6 best portable power stations, tested by experts
EcoFlow DELTA 2 on table at campsite for quick charging.

Having some form of backup power is not only going to make your life easier, but it might literally be life-saving, depending on the situation. Luckily, there are a lot of options for it, whether you need something to charge your phone or get your car jump started while being stuck in the middle of nowhere. To that end, we've collected some of the best deals we could find across the board so that you don't have to wade through all the options and retailers to find the best deal for your needs.
The Best Portable Power Stations

Best overall portable power station:
Best portable power station for the campsite:
Best portable power station for the long haul:
Best power station for the mobile professional:
Best portable power station for your car: [/cc-link
Best for smartphones: [cc-link url="https://www.amazon.com/Anker-PowerCore-Portable-Double-Speed-Recharging/dp/B01JIWQPMW" merchant="5b9be81f89f4b3242158adcd" type="textlink" align="default" cta="Anker Power Bank"]

Read more