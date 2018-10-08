Digital Trends
Smart Home

Creepy or convenient? Facebook’s new Portal smart display follows you around the room

Denny Arar
By
facebook portal light a lo

Get ready, folks, for a screened smart speaker from…Facebook?

Yep, you read that right. The social media giant today introduced two devices, which are both Amazon Alexa smart speakers with video displays. The Portal and Portal+ are hands-free devices with cameras and microphones for video calls to Facebook friends. As you might have guessed, a Facebook account is required.

If another person joins you on the call, everyone will always be in the frame.

“Both models are designed to make you feel closer to the important people in your life, and make video chats seem less like a call and more like you’re actually in the same room,” according to a Facebook press release.

The two models, offered in white or black, differ in size and functionality. The $199 Portal has a 10-inch display, while the $349 Portal+ boasts a whopping 15-inch pivoting display, which automatically pans and zooms on calls. That way if another person joins you on the call, everyone will always be in the frame. The camera and mics also automatically follow a caller moving around a room while they’re speaking

With each device, you initiate calls to Facebook friends by voice by saying “Hey, Portal.” The portals can be used to communicate with friends who don’t have a Portal via Facebook’s Messenger apps. Call recipients who have both can decide whether to accept a video call on their Portal or Messenger app, and can transfer calls in progress between the two.

The device also features built-in Amazon Alexa functionality. The built-in Alexa speaker means that you can use the device to do everything you can with an Echo speaker, like set kitchen timers and control smart home compatible devices.

The devices don’t monitor or keep the contents of video calls, which are encrypted to ensure security.

Clearly cognizant of ongoing privacy concerns, Facebook says its built in features intended to assure users that they are in charge.

You can disable the camera and microphone with a single tap. There’s a camera lens cover that prevents you from receiving calls or notifications, and you can protect usage of the devices with four- to 12-digit passcodes. You can only change a Portal’s passcode by using your Facebook password.

Additionally, the devices don’t monitor or keep the contents of video calls, which are encrypted to ensure security. The A.I. technology in Portal cameras and mics doesn’t use facial recognition or try to identify callers. Rather, Portals use 2D Pose, which is Facebook’s “…open source technology that can distinguish a body shape from a chair or couch, for example,” a Facebook spokeswoman told Digital Trends in an e-mail.

facebook portal light a

While Facebook does sell the Oculus Go, developed by Oculus VR, which Facebook acquired in 2015, the Portal devices are the first Facebook-branded hardware products. The devices will compete in a crowded smart display market that includes the Amazon Echo Show, Lenovo Smart Display, and JBL Link View. Although none of those devices are Facebook-centric.

Available now for preorder on Facebook, Amazon and BestBuy, the Portal and Portal+ are slated to begin shipping in November. Facebook is also offering $100 off on purchases of any two portals together, so you can own one and set someone else up with one for $298.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
Up Next

Entertainment-centric Alcatel 3T 8 is a 4G-enabled tablet for just $150
amazon echo dot review 2018 3rd gen feature
Product Review

With this much sound, the new Echo Dot is more like an exclamation point

Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot puts on some weight and comes dressed in a warmer, more welcoming design. The result is a better-looking Alexa device with good enough sound quality to deserve being called a speaker. In our Amazon Echo…
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kim Wetzel
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

With the new Echo Dot getting a boost in sound, the Dot might be all you need

Amazon Echo vs. Dot: Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get? There are some big differences between the two, especially in size, sound, and cost.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
jbl link view review feat
Product Review

The JBL Link View makes Google Assistant look and sound even better

The JBL Link View is a Google Assistant smart speaker with a screen. It can play YouTube videos, help you cook, or just show you the weather. Sometimes it’s just easier to see and scroll.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
cinder grill indiegogo files for bankuptcy dd2eeeyl53m6hi4fejyy
Smart Home

Cinder Grill creator files for bankruptcy, leaves backers in the cold

Cinder Grill promised to grill food to perfection. Now the company behind it has filed for bankruptcy, leaving the nearly 1,000 people who invested more than $550,000 into the smart grill high and dry.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
my amazon wish list roomba
Smart Home

For a floor that needs cleaning, these are the best Roombas to fit your budget

What Roomba model is best for your house? Our list of the best Roomba robovacs will cover different prices, the top smart features, and which bot is right for your floors. Check out the top models for more information.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
swann security cameras national crime prevention month
Smart Home

Swann tackles crime prevention with two new security cameras

Swann is introducing two new Wi-Fi connected security cameras for indoor and outdoor use to help you keep your home safe. The cameras come just in time for National Crime Prevention Month.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
awesome tech you cant buy yet irl glasses feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Screen-blocking specs, cybershoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Ecobee4 smart thermostat close
Smart Home

Ecobee service restored after being down for a few hours

Service is back up and running again after smart home vendor Ecobee experienced a major server and web site outage Thursday, disrupting services to mobile apps that manage its thermostats and light switches and Alexa integration.
Posted By Denny Arar
Bosch Wall Oven Series 500 HBE5452UC review
Smart Home

Chefling is an Alexa-like sous-chef set to spice up smart kitchen appliances

Chefling, the A.I.-driven kitchen assistant that provides intuitive recipe suggestions and online shopping, is integrating into the Home Connect platform to help smart home users automate their smart kitchen appliances.
Posted By Clayton Moore
how to find hidden cameras netgear arlo in cabinet
Smart Home

Here's how to make sure your Airbnb hosts aren't spying on you

If you’re worried about someone filming you in your Airbnb rental, here are some steps you can take to make sure your rental space isn’t under surveillance (which is illegal, by the way).
Posted By Erika Rawes
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
amazon updates alexa app for ios
Smart Home

Amazon’s Alexa app gets new interface to simplify use, control more devices

Amazon is gradually upgrading the Alexa app to improve the appearance, usability, and device control of the budding smart home voice assistant's empire manager. Look for better device setup, ease of use, and management.
Posted By Bruce Brown
netgear orbi voice review feat
Product Review

Combining a smart speaker with your router makes way more sense than you think

Hitting a new note in networking convergence, Netgear Orbi Voice successfully combines speedy long-range Wi-Fi, a Harmon Kardon speaker, and Alexa voice assistant with great results. Could this be the future of smart home devices?
Posted By Terry Walsh
Lenovo Smart Display
Product Review

Lenovo's Smart Display is the extra screen you didn't know your kitchen needed

No longer does Amazon lead the market in smart assistants with screens. Lenovo and Google have partnered to create the Lenovo Smart Display, a versatile device that features two different sizes and a crystal clear display.
Posted By Kim Wetzel