So you’re looking for a way to score free Spotify Premium, huh? If you’re an AT&T customer, you’re in luck. As of August 6, the carrier is offering a Premium subscription to all customers with an Unlimited & More plan, and a six-month trial to some who aren’t.

Best of all, the promotion, which is a direct response to Verizon’s offer of either a six-month trial or a free Apple Music subscription to its customers depending on the plan they’re on, is available to both new and existing AT&T customers.

What is Spotify Premium?

Before we dive into the details, let’s talk about Spotify Premium. Like the free version, it’s home to tens of millions of songs available on any device, but with the Premium version, they’re available ad-free without the need to shuffle-play an artist, album, or playlist on any devices.

But there’s more to it than that — Premium also comes decked out with music videos, the option to save songs for offline listening, oodles of hand-curated playlists, and Spotify Radio for a regular subscription fee of $10 per month.

How to get free Spotify Premium

Now that we’re familiar with Spotify Premium and the myriad of features that come with it, let’s turn our attention to how AT&T subscribers can get it for free. But first, a prerequisite: You will need a computer, smartphone, or tablet to proceed.

Next, just head over to myAT&T, sign in to your account, tap on My Benefits & Rewards, then follow the on-screen instructions to redeem the promotion and link it to your existing (or a fresh) Spotify account.

You may need to pay to keep the tunes flowing.

Once signed up, subscribers to AT&T unlimited plans will receive a comped Premium membership that’ll run right through the end date of their AT&T contract, while those on a regular plan will receive a six-month trial, after which they’ll need to pay $10 per month to keep the ad-free tunes flowing.

If you don’t see the option to register for a free trial, it’s because the plan you’re on isn’t eligible for the promotion.

What else does AT&T offer its customers?

If Spotify Premium doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, AT&T has a number of other offers available for customers who subscribe to its Unlimited plan, including subscriptions to Cinemax, HBO Go, Pandora, Showtime, Starz, and more.