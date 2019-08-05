Home Theater

AT&T subscribers can now get Spotify Premium for free. Here’s how

Josh Levenson
By
Spotify
Twindesign/123RF

So you’re looking for a way to score free Spotify Premium, huh? If you’re an AT&T customer, you’re in luck. As of August 6, the carrier is offering a Premium subscription to all customers with an Unlimited & More plan, and a six-month trial to some who aren’t.

Best of all, the promotion, which is a direct response to Verizon’s offer of either a six-month trial or a free Apple Music subscription to its customers depending on the plan they’re on, is available to both new and existing AT&T customers.

What is Spotify Premium?

Before we dive into the details, let’s talk about Spotify Premium. Like the free version, it’s home to tens of millions of songs available on any device, but with the Premium version, they’re available ad-free without the need to shuffle-play an artist, album, or playlist on any devices.

But there’s more to it than that — Premium also comes decked out with music videos, the option to save songs for offline listening, oodles of hand-curated playlists, and Spotify Radio for a regular subscription fee of $10 per month.

How to get free Spotify Premium

Now that we’re familiar with Spotify Premium and the myriad of features that come with it, let’s turn our attention to how AT&T subscribers can get it for free. But first, a prerequisite: You will need a computer, smartphone, or tablet to proceed.

Next, just head over to myAT&T, sign in to your account, tap on My Benefits & Rewards, then follow the on-screen instructions to redeem the promotion and link it to your existing (or a fresh) Spotify account.

You may need to pay to keep the tunes flowing.

Once signed up, subscribers to AT&T unlimited plans will receive a comped Premium membership that’ll run right through the end date of their AT&T contract, while those on a regular plan will receive a six-month trial, after which they’ll need to pay $10 per month to keep the ad-free tunes flowing.

If you don’t see the option to register for a free trial, it’s because the plan you’re on isn’t eligible for the promotion.

What else does AT&T offer its customers?

If Spotify Premium doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, AT&T has a number of other offers available for customers who subscribe to its Unlimited plan, including subscriptions to Cinemax, HBO Go, Pandora, Showtime, Starz, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (August 2019)
Up Next

The best Nintendo Switch Lite accessories
Home Theater

With a rebrand imminent, AT&T is hoping you forget what DirecTV Now was

In August, AT&T's live TV streaming service, DirecTV Now, will be known as AT&T TV Now — not to be confused with AT&T TV, which is a separate platform — and will get a new app that reflects the rebranding.
Posted By Chris Gates
Spotify
Music

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price -- albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much Spotify Premium is going to cost, you will want to see if you qualify for a discounted (or even free) subscription.
Posted By Josh Levenson
how to download podcasts
Mobile

Download and listen to your favorite podcast anywhere with these tips

Podcasts have become a cultural staple. Here's how to download podcasts and listen to them on your Android or iOS device, as well as which apps to use if you're looking to get the most out of the format.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Mark Jansen
directv now roku premiere offer news dtdeals 952x634
Home Theater

DirecTV Now has become AT&T TV Now. We break down all the info you need

If you’re looking to ditch your cable or satellite subscription, AT&T TV Now could be the perfect service for you. Our comprehensive guide breaks the service down feature by feature so you can see if it's right for you.
Posted By Chris Gates, Kris Wouk
how to clean your lcd or plasma tv version 1390384840 glove
Home Theater

How to make your TV screen squeaky clean for not much green

Not sure how to clean the LCD, OLED, or plasma display that's the cornerstone of your living room? You don't need to buy expensive cleaning solutions to clean your TV -- we'll teach you how to do it with simple household items.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Ryan Waniata
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue gives you a lot of channels -- for a hefty price

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Chris Gates, Simon Cohen
best subwoofers
Deals

The LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex with a wireless subwoofer sees a 56% cut on Walmart

Get yourself the LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex with a wireless subwoofer today to enjoy big 4.1-channel sound and equally big savings. This soundbar is now available for a steal at only $217 when you order from Walmart now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Experience 4K as Walmart drops huge deals on Samsung and Vizio smart TVs

Walmart gives awesome deals on Samsung and Vizio 4K Smart TVs. You can get a 25% discount on the 55-Inch Samsung UN55NU6900 4K Smart TV and 31% less on the 65-Inch Vizio D65x-G4 4K Smart LED TV.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Diagnose and fix some common Apple AirPods problems with our handy guide

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Parker Hall
bang olufsen beoplay a1 bluetooth speaker amazon deal portable
Deals

Listen to music in style with Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker

Bang & Olufsen is best known for its high-end audio equipment and has recently been killing it with affordable consumer audio products, like the Beoplay A1 portable Bluetooth speaker. Get one for $190.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
jaybird run
Home Theater

Run to the beat of your favorite music with the best running headphones

Running is a great source of exercise but isn't always the most thrilling, especially when you're fiddling to keep your headphones in place. Check out our picks for the best headphones for running, so you never have to miss a beat again.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Kraig Becker
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Don't get it twisted! These are the best true wireless earbuds you can buy

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Netflix Expansion
Home Theater

Why you’re not getting Netflix in HD or 4K, and how to fix it

Are you having trouble watching your favorite movies or TV shows on Netflix in HD or 4K? We explain why loading takes so long, why the picture quality fluctuates, and what you can do about it.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Parker Hall
best movies on netflix a silent voice
Movies & TV

Who needs sunshine? Stay inside and watch the best movies on Netflix instead

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol