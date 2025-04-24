 Skip to main content
This dorm-sized TV is on sale for only $120 today

Amazon has been in the TV game for several years now, and we’ve had the opportunity to take a look at a few of these LEDs. Amazon TVs deliver solid picture quality and a host of smart TV features, and they’re affordable, too.

While vetting through TV deals, we came across this Amazon TV offer: For a limited time, the Amazon 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series HD LED is discounted to $120 from its $150 MSRP.

Why you should buy the Amazon 2-Series

It’s not the most advanced TV in the world, but if you’re looking for a small, budget-friendly HD TV for a bedroom, office, dorm, or other limited-space locale, the Amazon 2-Series should be at the top of your list. This 720p HD set delivers bright and colorful picture. While this is a non-UHD set, 4K and 1080p signals will be downscaled to a supported resolution.

Once connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to access apps and other smart features through the TV’s built-in Fire TV OS. Stream movies and shows from popular platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus, or indulge in hours of free live TV content. You’ll also be able to use the Alexa Voice Remote to search for content.

With three HDMI ports, digital optical, and USB, the Amazon 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series gives you all the essentials for hooking up your go-to AV components and at a price that’s hard to beat. Save $30 when you purchase today.

If you’re still looking for affordable TV ideas, you should also take a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals and best QLED TV deals. We also have a roundup of the best TVs under $1,000, plus the best TVs under $500.

