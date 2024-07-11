This 50-inch TV is only $190 during Amazon’s early Prime Day sale

Insignia TVs and Amazon’s Fire TV OS go together like peanut butter and jelly. So you can imagine our excitement when we discovered this amazing deal on a 50-inch 4K TV. Right now, you can purchase the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV on Amazon for only $190. Normally priced at $300, you can take the $190 you’ll be pocketing and invest in one of the best soundbar deals we found this week. After all, a 4K movie-watching experience just isn’t complete without a powerful sound system!

Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV

For those unaware, Insignia is actually Best Buy’s house brand, and Amazon’s Fire TV OS has been a staple of these sets for years. As far as picture quality goes, this 50-inch TV delivers 4K and 60Hz across all three HDMI ports and built-in streaming apps. This isn’t exactly an award-winning screen, but you’d be surprised at how bright and colorful the F30 Series can get. And when you watch movies and show in HDR, you’ll experience whole new levels of detail and illumination.

As for smart TV capabilities, we’ve mentioned the Fire TV OS. This intuitive UI and streaming app hub is easy to use and packed with all the most popular streaming apps and games. We’re also glad to see that the F30 comes with hands-free Alexa. Instead of holding down the mic button on your remote, all you have to do is say “Alexa,” followed by your command or question when you’re near the TV.

Even if you end up sticking with the built-in TV speakers (as opposed to a soundbar or surround system), the F30 leverages DTS Studio Sound to provide an enhanced audio experience from the two small drivers. While it may not blow the roof off your home, it’s the kind of audio boost that most folks will be more than satisfied with.

Amazon deals are going to start picking up these last few days before Prime Day officially begins. That being said, you should beat the crowds and score the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV while this deal is still good! And while you’re at it, why not have a look at some of the other TV deals we’ve discovered?