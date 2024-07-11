 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 50-inch TV is only $190 during Amazon’s early Prime Day sale

By
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.
Insignia

Insignia TVs and Amazon’s Fire TV OS go together like peanut butter and jelly. So you can imagine our excitement when we discovered this amazing deal on a 50-inch 4K TV. Right now, you can purchase the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV on Amazon for only $190. Normally priced at $300, you can take the $190 you’ll be pocketing and invest in one of the best soundbar deals we found this week. After all, a 4K movie-watching experience just isn’t complete without a powerful sound system!

Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV

For those unaware, Insignia is actually Best Buy’s house brand, and Amazon’s Fire TV OS has been a staple of these sets for years. As far as picture quality goes, this 50-inch TV delivers 4K and 60Hz across all three HDMI ports and built-in streaming apps. This isn’t exactly an award-winning screen, but you’d be surprised at how bright and colorful the F30 Series can get. And when you watch movies and show in HDR, you’ll experience whole new levels of detail and illumination.

As for smart TV capabilities, we’ve mentioned the Fire TV OS. This intuitive UI and streaming app hub is easy to use and packed with all the most popular streaming apps and games. We’re also glad to see that the F30 comes with hands-free Alexa. Instead of holding down the mic button on your remote, all you have to do is say “Alexa,” followed by your command or question when you’re near the TV. 

Even if you end up sticking with the built-in TV speakers (as opposed to a soundbar or surround system), the F30 leverages DTS Studio Sound to provide an enhanced audio experience from the two small drivers. While it may not blow the roof off your home, it’s the kind of audio boost that most folks will be more than satisfied with. 

Amazon deals are going to start picking up these last few days before Prime Day officially begins. That being said, you should beat the crowds and score the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV while this deal is still good! And while you’re at it, why not have a look at some of the other TV deals we’ve discovered?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The Roku Express 4K streaming stick is only $30 for a limited time
Roku Express 4K+ with remote on a table.

If you have an older TV that doesn't run a smart TV platform, or maybe even just bought a new TV with a platform that you aren't fond of, you may want to consider grabbing one of several streaming devices. In fact, one of the best brands for that is Roku, and the Roku Express 4K+ is one of its best models. While it is pricey, there's a great deal worth checking out as part of the 4th of July sale. You can grab it from Amazon for just $30 rather than the usual $40 it goes for.

Why you should buy the Roku Express 4K+
The Roku Express 4K+ packs a lot of great features, whether you want to watch shows, films, or sports, so it's an ideal streaming device for pretty much anybody. For example, it supports the HLG standard, which is a type of HDR that most sports broadcasters use, so it's perfect if you're into sports. It can also support HDR 10+, which is one of the latest forms of HDR and will give you excellent color reproduction and contrast, although it is worth noting that both of these features only work with TVs that support HLG and HDR10+.

Read more
Best 85-inch TV deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more
TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

Whether you’re shopping for a full-fledged home theater or need a TV to fill out a large hangout area, an 85-inch TV is a good way to go big with your favorite content. And while a they can get expensive, there are often a lot of 85-inch TV deals among the best TV deals to shop. All of the top retailers have big screen TVs discounted right now, so you can shop Best Buy TV deals, Amazon TV deals, and Walmart TV deals and find something of a larger nature. We’ve rounded up all of the best 85-inch TV deals below, however, and they include some impressive discounts on models by some of the best TV brands. Read onward for more details, and if an 85-inch TV is too much for your space you can still find some savings by shopping 75-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, and 65-inch TV deals.
Hisense 85-inch A7 Series 4K Google TV — $750, was $900

The Hisense A7 Series 4K Google TV is one of the more affordable 85-inch TVs you’ll come across. Still, it doesn’t skimp on features. The most important thing with a TV this size is image quality, and you’ll be getting that, as it sports 4K resolution combined with Hisense’s AI upscaling technology. This ensures everything you watch is presented in modern 4K quality. This TV also has video game modes, sports modes, and Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for extreme immersion no matter what your favorite content may be. Its smart features include a voice remote and Chromecast built-in, in addition to easy access to your favorite streaming services.

Read more
Should you buy a TV in 4th of July Sales or wait for Prime Day deals?
A couple shops for TVs at a retail store.

History, at least for your household, is about to be made. You're setting out to buy a TV and check out all of the best TVs. The prices are pretty high still, so you pivot to checking out the best TV deals. Smart. Then, you realize it is early July and all of your problems begin. Should you buy a TV now, taking advantage of 4th of July deals, or do you wait for Prime Day deals? The dissatisfying answer is 'Yes, no, maybe so.'

The fact of the matter is, there are reasonable cases for getting a TV during 4th of July sales and waiting for Prime Day. Here, we let each event plead its own case.
Buy now — The case for 4th of July TV deals
Before we even get into the plethora of deals available, we should state the obvious message that is incredibly easy to miss if you spend too much time crunching the numbers — buying now for the 4th of July means more time with the TV in the summer. Yes, the summer is a traditionally outdoor season. But, the nights are longer with the kids not having school and the family memories are to last a lifetime.

Read more