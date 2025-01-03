This Best Buy deal gets you a 65-inch TV for just $300

If you’ve been looking for a great deal on a 65-inch 4K TV, look no further: the Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K LED is on sale at Best Buy today. While it’s not the fanciest TV ever made, the F30 Series delivers exceptional picture quality and a host of smart TV features, too. It’s one of the best TV deals for 2025 thus far, and the year’s just getting started!

Right now, when you order the 65-inch F30 Series, you’ll only pay $300. At full price, this model once sold for as much as $450. We’re dealing with a clearance item, though, so once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.

Why you should buy the Insignia 65-inch F30 Series

Budget-friendly TVs may cost less than the competition, but in the case of the Insignia F30 Series, quality isn’t sacrificed for a friendlier price. Instead, you get the best of both worlds. With its 4K HDR capabilities, the F30 Series consistently delivers a bright picture with a wide color gamut. And because we’re dealing with a UHD set, all non-4K sources are upscaled, ensuring you get the best picture possible regardless of what you’re watching or playing.

Other noteworthy features include four HDMI 2.0 ports and Amazon’s Fire TV OS for all things apps and screen mirroring. Sign in with your Amazon credentials to experience a world of streaming services, including popular entertainment apps like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube.

While we wish this TV would stay in stock forever, the reality is that the F30 Series is officially on clearance, so once it’s gone, it’s not coming back. That being said, if you’re interested, we advise making a purchase pronto. Save $150 on the Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K LED today, and have a look at our roundups of the best 65-inch TV deals and Best Buy deals for even more TV markdowns!